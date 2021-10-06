All Of Billie Eilish’s Tattoos Explained

Billie Eilish broke onto the music scene in 2016, when she was only 13 years old composing and singing with her older brother Finneas O’Connell in their bungalow home in east LA. Since then, Billie, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, became a world sensation and an era-defining pop superstar.

However, the 19-year old songstress had a strange public image that she became known for. A black and green hair and baggy clothes became her signature. In March of this year, the fans started speculating that Billie is actually wearing a wig, trying to hide her new hairstyle. And they were right. To everyone’s surprise, the singer colored her hair platinum blonde. She stopped hiding, saying that she “felt more like a woman” with her new updo.

When the “Bad Guy” singer showed up on the cover of the British Vogue, in June of 2021, many jaws dropped to the floor. Unlike her previous editions where she was covered head to toe, Billie ended up on the cover page wearing a nude bodysuit. Her look was a complete transformation from a girl, to a woman.

Billie also became a poster girl for body positivity. “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good”, she said for Vogue.

The Vogue shooting was also the first time that the world got to see one of her tattoos. So far, we know that Billie has three in all, two of which we were able to get a glimpse of. So, here they are.

Eilish

Billie got her first tattoo in January of 2020. It’s her middle name inked across her chest that she says “we’ll never see”. And the singer stays true to that claim, so far. According to the reporter, Brittany Spanos, it’s an “ornate, gothic font, in the middle of her chest”. Imagine.

Black dragon

In a June issue of Vogue, Billie Eilish revealed, partially, a huge black dragon tattoo on her right thigh. The singer says that she actually got inked in December of 2020, only to publicly premiere the artwork on Met Gala wearing a nude ballgown with a thigh-high slit. It seems like Billie has some kind of infatuation with dragons, though. The first car that she got for her 17th birthday is a Dodge Challenger that she calls “dragon”.

Fairy

On September 28th, at the premiere of “No Time To Die”, Billie had her own personal mini-debut going on. When she posed on the red carpet with her brother and producer, Finneas, the cameras caught a black fairy tattoo on her left hand. Just three days prior, her hand was clean when she performed at Global Citizen Live.