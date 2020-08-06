Best Twin Mattress Under $200 in 2020

It’s time to make your sleeping sessions as comfy and as ”dreamy” as possible! The year 2020 has been so rough on its own, which is why you should splurge and treat yourself with an amazing mattress! Say hello to comfort and enjoy your beauty sleep as never before! How? With our much-loved twin mattresses that are listed down below!

Why you should get a twin mattress?

First of all, a twin mattress is one of the comfiest solutions that you can purchase and relax on throughout the day.

Second off, a twin is not necessarily only for your kids or for your twins, and it can suit an actual adult! Sleepstandards.com believes that everyone should try out sleeping on this comfy bed at least once in their lifetime! Here are some of the reasons why they believe you might like this model over others:

It is a great transition piece from your teenage years to a grown-up adult

It will suit you if you prefer a lot more support

You also love that extra space

You can’t fit a queen bed in your room

You are on a budget (twin mattresses are cheaper than queen-sized ones)

How to know what to look for when buying your new mattress? Top 3 factors

1. It’s firmness level

How big are you on the firmness of your mattress? There are several different options that you can choose from, and those are soft, medium, and super firm mattresses.

You will love a soft mattress if you are a lightweight person. This type will also suit side sleepers the best.

Heavier people should sleep on a medium-firm kind. By doing so they will not sink into their bed, and it will last them for several years.

If you like to sleep on your back and stomach, you should go for a firmer kind.

2. The support it offers

Some companies will offer the all-foam design, and others will have hybrids where they will combine foam and springs.

If you wish for the innerspring system, stick with a mattress with coils at its base.

Some people also prefer pressure relief features with their mattresses. This will give you better edge support, regardless of your sleeping position.

3. Materials used

Memory foam is the most common type of material for twin mattresses. Why? It can contour your body to your ideal sleeping position.

If you are someone who prefers a bouncy surface and you want to ”float” in your bed, go for latex.

Latex can be organic or natural in its production. A manufacturer will add some foam to the top for a more comfortable feeling.

Lastly, you can also go for organic cotton since it is sustainable and eco-friendly.

What are your options? Our top 3 recommended mattresses

1. Linenspa 5″ Gel Memory Twin

This model is made with 60% Polyester and it has a 5-inch thick memory foam mattress with full firm support – perfect for back or stomach sleepers! This model has the gel-infused memory foram or pressure point relief. It is also backed by a 10-year warranty, so why not give it a chance?

You can get the mattress only, or you can also get a platform bed frame. Its soft and breathable fabric will ensure superior comfort while its memory foam will feel soothing and magical by the end of the night.

PROS:

Affordable option

Has the five-inch height

Available in several different sizes as well

Uses gel memory foam

You also get a 10-year limited warranty with this model

CONS:

You should wash it on its own and separately from other items

2. Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

This beautiful twin is available in several different styles, such as the 6, 8, 10, and 12-inch options. The mattress has a cooling gel technology and it is infused with green tea memory foam. There is also a soft poly jacquard cover. Its pressure-relieving foams will help people who have any back issues. There are the 2-inch ultra cooling gel and 7 inches of a durable base.

This item is certified by Certipur US, and it also comes with a worry-free 10-year limited warranty. The item can support a person who is up to 250 pounds heavy.

PROS:

Has pressure relief functions

Several different options to choose from

Has 4 different thickness options

Quite firm

Can hold a person who is up to 250 pounds heavy

You get a 10-year warranty

There is also the 100-night trial offer

CONS:

Not for obese people

Is often out of stock

3. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Last, but not least, you can go for this model. It comes with the infinity warranty, as well as free shipping and free returns! There is the 365-night home trial that you can enjoy!

Its nonstop airflow technology will keep your body comfortable and dry throughout the night. There is also the minimal motion transfer which means that you can move around in it freely without making any inconvenient moves that can wake up your partner.

There is the 5-layer foam construction and this mattress is approved by CertiPUR-U and it has a cooling comfortable cover.

PROS:

This is an award-winning mattress

You will get 365-night home trial use

There is an infinite warranty

Offers free returns and free shipping

Has a nonstop airflow feature

You get two pillows for free

CONS:

Might take a bit more time for it to ship

Ready for ultimate relaxation?

So, are you ready to rest the right way and enjoy your night in pure comfort? Make sure you pick out the best mattress for your body shape & weight, as well as your targeted concern. One of these top three models will suit you for sure, and they are budget-friendly options, so why not test them out?!