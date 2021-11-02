Best Hard Rock Romantic Songs That Will Get You Psyched

Hard rock bands used to have at least one love ballad on every album that got the fans to swiftly take their lighters out. Nowadays, romantic songs are almost a thing of the past, but there are still some tracks that survived the test of time. Here are some tunes that can set the mood for an unforgettable romantic night.

“I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigners

The song was heard a million times in almost every romantic movie scene, but it always sparks mellow emotions. It was popular when it came out, and today stays as one of the most recognizable love songs.

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith

Originally, Aerosmith wrote a song as a soundtrack for “Armageddon”, but it quickly surpassed the movie’s popularity becoming the iconic rock ballad.

“You’re My Best Friend” by Queen

“You’re my best friend” is a less-known romantic song by the iconic band, but not forgotten. Freddie sang about his lover and a best friend, take a listen.

“One” by U2

The music, the lyrics, Bono’s expressions – everything came together to make a perfect song about love. Love to yourself, to other, to the world. It all depends on your state of mind.

“I’ll Stand By You” by Pretenders

Even if you never heard the song before, chances are that you’ll probably hear it at some wedding reception. Singing about standing by your partner forever and ever… what’s more romantic than that?

“Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure

“Friday” is a fun, upbeat song that will get you dancing the weirdest moves in front of the mirror. It’s still a love song though, but very uniquely played to put the smile on your face.

“November Rain” by Guns ‘n’ Roses

A heavy, almost 10-minute video talks about a tragic love story about loss, pain, and coping with it. It went into history for many reasons like the longest midriff in history, over 2 minutes played by the maestro Slash.

“Lady” by Styx

The uplifting “Lady” is still rocking on half a century after its release.

“Can’t Stop Loving You” by Van Halen

Can emotions fade away, can you truly forget someone? Van Halen sings about getting over somebody and moving on.

“Iris” by The GooGoo Dolls

Like “City of Angels” wasn’t tragically romantic enough, we got the song to follow the ups and downs of a spiritual relationship that overcomes time and space.

“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

If you want to remind your romantic partner that you’ll never leave his or her side, this is a song to dance to.

“Here Without You” by 3 Doors Down

A song to play to your long-distance lover, or someone that you’re temporarily separated from. It’s a perfect rock ballad to let someone know that you think about them and miss them.

“When You Came Into My Life” by Scorpions

Scorpions built their image on romantic rock songs, making them a cross between a pop and rock band. This track is not the most popular one, but it’s the right one when you want to express the most intimate feelings.

“Apocalyptic Love” by Slash feat. Myles Kennedy

“We’ll dance under the burning sky…watch it die…no sorrow, no sorrow…together as the fires rage…and erase tomorrow, tomorrow….and when it’s all said and done…we will have love until the very end of time”. What more do you need to set the mood?

“No Matter What” by Papa Roach

The frontman, Jacoby Shaddix is plagued with addictions, companied along with suicidal thoughts. He often wrote and sang about his struggles to cope with his own thoughts, so it’s no wonder that we got a lot of emotionally pumped songs. “No matter what” has a dark undertone, but it ultimately talks about love.