How to Choose the Best Vanity for Your Bathroom

Most people don’t spend a lot of time thinking about what type of vanity they want for their bathroom. The only time it’s ever considered is during remodeling or renovating. However, purchasing a vanity can be a great way to dress up your bathroom and add some extra storage space, too. Buying and installing a vanity is a surprisingly effective and affordable way to upgrade your bathroom without spending a lot of money. First, you need to find the right vanity design and style to fit your bathroom and budget.

Where to Buy a Bathroom Vanity

Though there’s an overwhelming number of vanities available in virtually endless styles, finding the right one can be as simple as going online. Check out the premium bathroom vanities available from uniquevanities.com. They are a small company with a great selection of vanities offered in all different styles and designs. Since they are a smaller company, they can provide world-class customer service and a personalized experience that is rare to find in this day and age. Though remodeling can be a daunting task, Unique Vanities takes all the stress out and makes it enjoyable again.

Different styles of vanities

Bathroom vanities are available in a variety of different styles. The main difference between vanities is whether they have a single sink or a double sink. Vanities are so versatile and can be customized with so many different variations that it would be impossible to list them all. However, here are a few different types that will offer you some inspiration for picking your own vanity.

Cabinet Style

A cabinet style vanity is the best choice if you need plenty of storage and counter space. Typically, they have the most counter space and cabinets that can be accented with various colors, stains, or hardware. This allows for multiple different looks that can range from classic to modern.

Double Sink

If you have a large family, then a double sink style vanity is probably the best choice. They offer the most space and storage, including extra drawer space. Double style vanities are also perfect for couples who need their own space in the bathroom.

Floating or Wall-Mounted

A floating vanity offers a unique, one-of-a-kind look and makes a bold statement in your bathroom. One of the greatest advantages they offer is the illusion of more space. Since they’re wall-mounted, they give the idea of a larger and more open space, making them ideal for bathrooms on the smaller side. If you need more space, install some wall shelves to utilize every bit of storage area.

Furniture Style

One of the trendiest options in 2021 is getting a furniture style vanity, which typically has several drawers, cabinets, and intricate design elements with a contemporary trim. They also provide plenty of storage space, making them a popular choice for larger families and couples. Though they are a little more expensive, the timeless look and feel they give is worth the extra price.

Considerations Before You Buy

If you’re in the middle of the renovation process, there are a few things to consider before investing in a bathroom vanity. Since a bathroom is usually only a small area, getting a vanity that will utilize every inch of storage space is crucial. If you take your time to select the right one, a vanity can be the highlight of your bathroom and will showcase your fixtures and décor beautifully.

Another question that needs to be answered is how many people will be using the vanity, what they’ll be using it for, and how often they’re going to be using it. If there’s only going to be one person using the bathroom, there’s no sense in getting a vanity with a double sink. Those who only need a space to get ready in the morning should look for one with a smaller mirror and soft lighting. However, anyone who spends a lot of time in front of the mirror should find one with lots of lighting and ample storage/counter space.

Plumbing Constraints

One of the most critical factors is the location of your plumbing. For instance, the floating-style vanity mentioned earlier may not be ideal for all types of plumbing. The wall-mounted design doesn’t always work with standard plumbing. Consult a contractor to ensure that you are getting the right product before making any decisions. They can help discover any plumbing restrictions that could impact the location and design of your new vanity.

What Style of Sink is Best?

Everybody likes the fun part of renovating, like choosing the floor tile design and faucet fixtures. Not many people consider all the different styles of sinks available for vanities. Fitting a sink bowl in your vanity is dependent on the size and design you choose. To start, consider how much counter space and storage space you’ll need. The sink will take up the most surface area, so if you choose a vanity on the smaller size, you need to get a sink to match. Consider which sink you want, whether it’s a standard basin, vessel, under-mount, or even a pedestal in addition to your vanity if you have enough room.

Benefits of Installing a Bathroom Vanity

Installing a vanity in your bathroom is an excellent idea for a variety of reasons. For starters, they provide extra storage space. You can get styles with extra cabinets and drawers or one with a mirror that also doubles as a cabinet. The floating style offers additional storage space underneath, where there would be room to install shelves if desired. Having better storage capabilities makes it easier to keep your bathroom clean and lightens the amount of clutter, keeping your space organized.

A vanity also offers a pleasing aesthetic to your bathroom. The crisp lines and elegant look they offer will give your bathroom a simple, clean, and modern look. If you want a more rustic charm, choose a wooden vanity that offers a more natural look and feel. If you have a particular design in mind, you can always customize a vanity to perfectly suit your bathroom.

Pick the Right Bathroom Vanity for You

If you’re renovating and upgrading your bathroom, an essential part of that is selecting a bathroom vanity. Though it may not be the most enjoyable part of remodeling, selecting the right vanity can make or break your bathroom, so make sure you choose the right one for your budget and available space. With the right design, you can improve your bathroom’s storage space, look, and functionality. If you have a specific idea in mind, you can order a custom-designed vanity using the nearly endless combinations of colors, materials, and textures available. Get some inspiration, purchase a vanity, and create a beautiful, comfortable, and relaxing space in your bathroom.