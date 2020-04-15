Arianna Huffington Net Worth 2020 – Author and Businesswoman

Ariana Huffington is a well-known Author and businesswoman that is a co-founder of The Huffington Post. She was a commentator in the mid-1990s. In 2009, Forbes magazine named her one of the most influential women. It also happened in 2014. If you want to find out about her net worth in 2020, keep reading.

Arianna’s early life and biography

She was born on July 15th, 1950 in Athens. She moved to the UK to study economics at the Girton College in Cambridge when she was 16 years old. There she became the first foreign president of the Cambridge Union. She was in a relationship with Bernard Levin, and she wanted to have children with him, but that wasn’t what he wanted. They broke up in 1980 and then she went to New York City.

Arianna’s personal life

Ariana met Michael Huffington in 1985, and a year later, in 1986 they got married. They have two daughters, Christina and Isabella. She became an American citizen in 1990. In 1992, they all shifted to Santa Barbara because Michael was involved in politics. They divorced in 1997 because she found out Michael was bisexual.

She had an issue with it because she is very spiritual and believes that people should rise above matters like sex, power, and survival.

Arianna’s career, awards, and nominations

In 1973, Arianna wrote a book The Female Woman, and after that, in 1979 she recorded a solo album. She wrote articles for National Review in the 1980s. Besides, she wrote the biography of Maria Callas in 1981. She became famous because of the Senate bid that her husband made in 1981. Arianna also received a degree in Colby College in 2016.

Even though she didn’t win any awards, she became a very influential woman. She gained a lot of fame and became one of the most powerful women in the world according to Forbes.

Arianna’s net worth and earnings

Arianna’s net worth is about $55 million, and most of it comes from her work as an author and a businesswoman. She also owns an apartment in New York that is worth around $8,150,000. Her first book was written in 1973, and it gained huge recognition. She is a woman that managed to become successful on her own.