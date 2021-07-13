Carl Lentz Net Worth 2021

Introduction

“Everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.” said Andy Warhol, but you certainly didn’t think that would come to the church near you, right? Well, that’s the perfect explanation for the sudden transition in the life of Carl Lentz. However, Lentz is supposed to be a pastor, an evangelist, and an author.

His major claim to fame was when people realized that pop star Justin Bieber was under his religious guidance. For a hot second, Carl Lentz was the talk in town and the center of tons of attention. But before rushing to him to get your own journey to god, you must know what brought about his fall post-2020.

Who Is Carl Lentz?

Carl Lentz was born on 6th November 1978, in Virginia into an extremely religious Catholic family. The now 42-year-old completed his studies from the North Carolina State University in 1998. However, this wasn’t the end of his academics. He continued on to get a tech-degree from Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia, which is a private body. On his academic journey abroad, Carl met Joel, who was the son of the institute trustee. The organization was also a global mega-church.

Carl and Joel teamed up to set up a branch of the mega-church in New York city. It became a high-profile celebrity destination in no time.

Early Life And Family

He was born to Steve and Cathy Lentz in an extremely wealthy environment and saw luxury from a young age. Carl has three sisters, Corrie, Mary, and Bethany, all of whom are not massively visible publicly.

Carl is married to Laura Lentz, and they live along with their three kids, Ava, Roman, and Charlie. However, Car’s life is far from stable as he announced in social media that he’d been cheating on his wife.

Career

What’s most telling is how quick Carl’s rise to fame was. He started as a wealthy kid with a lot of opportunity and privilege, but the big break came later. His close association with pop sensation Justin Bieber really catapulted him into the world of fame. The association came into the media in 2017 with Justin himself declaring the rumours to be true. It wasn’t just a onetime thing either.

Rather than other casual relationships, this wasn’t just an associate. Carl was like a father figure and a spiritual guide to Bieber. Justin also claimed that Carl helped him get away from sins and helped him to recommit to Jesus.

But Justin wasn’t the only celebrity client of Carl and Joel’s mega church. With an appearance on “Keeping up with the Kardashian” and several public engagements with high profile pastors like Rich Wilkerson Jr.

At the heights of his popularity, In 2017, Carl wrote Own The Moment and then in 2020, The One: Experience Jesus. He also got interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. However, the bubble did burst in late 2020.

The global mega church, Hillsong, fired Carl Lentz and said he didn’t meet basic ethical requirements to be an evangelist. One of the stated reasons was the violation of trust and disclosure of moral negligence.

The bad news for him didn’t end there. He was subsequently under fire for alleged sexual misconduct claims by Leona Kimes. Leona was the nanny for the Lentz household for about six years.

Net Worth

While Carl has been bogged down by several hits in the recent past, his power and influence aren’t going anywhere. Carl Lentz has a net worth of $3 Million USD. His work with evangelist mega church and then selling books was a massively profitable activity.