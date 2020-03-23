Coronavirus

Angela Merkel Does Her Own Shopping: 4 Bottles of Wine & 1 Toilet Paper Package

by Tracy Finke
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was spotted grocery shopping in one supermarket in Mitte, Berlin, as the coronavirus is spreading in Germany.

This country already has 21,000 confirmed cases and 75 coronavirus-related deaths. The government is planning to fund the country’s fight against pandemic with the economic rescue package of more than $ 900 billion.

Image source: lasicilia.it

Merkel is currently in self-quarantine after she found out that the doctor who gave her a vaccine has tested positive for Covid-19. On her shopping trip, the chancellor bought one package of toilet paper, four bottles of wine, and a few bottles of shampoo.

Social media users shared pictures from Merkel’s shopping, saying that it is comforting that she is not panic buying.

