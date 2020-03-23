Angela Merkel Does Her Own Shopping: 4 Bottles of Wine & 1 Toilet Paper Package

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was spotted grocery shopping in one supermarket in Mitte, Berlin, as the coronavirus is spreading in Germany.
This country already has 21,000 confirmed cases and 75 coronavirus-related deaths. The government is planning to fund the country’s fight against pandemic with the economic rescue package of more than $ 900 billion.
Merkel is currently in self-quarantine after she found out that the doctor who gave her a vaccine has tested positive for Covid-19. On her shopping trip, the chancellor bought one package of toilet paper, four bottles of wine, and a few bottles of shampoo.
Merkel buying 4 bottles of wine & some toilet paper while doing her own grocery shopping for the weekend is so oddly comforting pic.twitter.com/e1LfO5JgXE
— Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) March 22, 2020
Social media users shared pictures from Merkel’s shopping, saying that it is comforting that she is not panic buying.
The Chancellor of Germany does her own Covid 19 shopping. 1 package of of toilet paper and 4 bottles of wine. Sounds about right to me. pic.twitter.com/BLJtiiTP2q
— Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) March 22, 2020
