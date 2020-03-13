Celebrities

Ana Cheri Sizzles in Lacy Lingerie in Palm Springs

by Tracy Finke
Former Playboy model Ana Cheri shared a sultry Instagram photo posing in lacy white underwear and sending good vibes in time of coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old bombshell sent a piece of advice to all of her 12.5 million followers. “Vibin into the weekend. Be sure to wash your hands and stay inside”, she wrote in the caption.

Image source: Instagram

Cheri flaunted her perfect figure in a sunny Palm Springs. The model covered her face with a straw hat while posing on a deck with a beautiful view of the ocean.

In the half-hour since the brunette posted this photo, more than 32.000 of her followers hit the like button. Also, they left more than 200 comments.

“She comes with wisdom & slay!!”, “You’re so wonderful omg so gorgeous shot”, “Hottest thing smoking on IG”, “Have fun. Be careful”, some of the comments read.

