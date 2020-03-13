Ana Cheri Sizzles in Lacy Lingerie in Palm Springs

Former Playboy model Ana Cheri shared a sultry Instagram photo posing in lacy white underwear and sending good vibes in time of coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old bombshell sent a piece of advice to all of her 12.5 million followers. “Vibin into the weekend. Be sure to wash your hands and stay inside”, she wrote in the caption.

Cheri flaunted her perfect figure in a sunny Palm Springs. The model covered her face with a straw hat while posing on a deck with a beautiful view of the ocean.

In the half-hour since the brunette posted this photo, more than 32.000 of her followers hit the like button. Also, they left more than 200 comments.

“She comes with wisdom & slay!!”, “You’re so wonderful omg so gorgeous shot”, “Hottest thing smoking on IG”, “Have fun. Be careful”, some of the comments read.