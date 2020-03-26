7 Western Movies to Write About in Your Essay

Being into films is a great feature that not only does develop your tastes and attention but also develops your critical thinking that you are likely to implement in your future life, career, and so forth. You can then enter some educational institutions and study some movie-related courses if you have aspirations to connect your life with movie production. As to the courses themselves, it is widely agreed that students get a multitude of essays to complete to be evaluated.

As follows, if movies are your cup of tea, you will find no difficulties with writing film-related essays. But what if you don’t like watching films, or writing essays, or even have the time to do that by reason of work, sports, or whatsoever?

1. The Rover (2014)

The film is plenty of unusual terrains and settings that portray a hardened loner (Guy Pierce) who chases the men who took his only possession without permission, which is his beloved car, capturing onward one of the thieves’ brother starring Robert Pattinson. The twosome establishes a robust bond as they go through the dangerous adventure.

The movie predominantly involved with economic devastation that finds correlations with the 21st Century wisely seeps through contemporary existential fear into a dirty, depressing, and morally-minded Western pattern. Upon further examination of the given movie, it becomes apparent that The Rover is more expressionistic than action-rich; however, it still points out a uniqueness using its assurance in silence and precision in location.

2. Lone Star (1996)

The film director, namely, John Sayle, could subsequently make the Western mysterious and psychological through bringing to the surface human bones and sheriff’s badge in a Texas border town. The picture revives complicated and agonizing memories for Sam Deeds (starring Chris Cooper), who is a young lawyer.

The exquisite incorporation of past and present draws the protagonist into a convoluted, strikingly interlinked web of ethical, ancestral, and intercultural clashes. The movie is a canonical, exceptionally anguishing, and fatal description of prohibited love, inescapable results, and specters of the past. Sayle’s perceiving of the Western is deeply humanistic, focusing on interaction and emotional fullness rather than pure action and violent settlement. The outcome of the story evokes unmixed feelings of admiration, magnificence, and pleasure, primarily through the acts of Cooper and Elizabeth Pena.

3. Dances With Wolves (1990)

The movie is the original Western epic that shows a deep brilliance and historical wisdom. Happened during the Civil War, it reports the exploits of Lieutenant John Dunbar (Kevin Costner), whose faithfulness considers to reveal second thoughts after being welcomed and taken into account by a Native American tribe.

Directed by Costner in a dramatic and oft-eloquent way, the movie is generally believed to be a turning point for a revival of the Western narrative. The National Film Registry has perpetuated comprehensive, affectional, and extraordinarily filmed, the director’s cinematic accomplishment as the classical and ideal American Western. What is more, it won the Academy Award for Best Picture, the prize, which is awarded rarely, meaning that the last film to receive it was 1931 “Cimmaron.”

4. The Proposition (2005)

John Hillcoat pulls the blanket and takes the Western setting to the Australian Outback, divulging roughness, revenge, and the crusade for justice. In the movie, a lawman (Ray Winstone) catches and arrests an infamous outlaw Charlie Burns (played by Guy Pierce), and offers him a defined amount of days to make a mortal decision that stands for to kill Burns’s elder brother, or the authorities will murder his younger brother.

A radical moral story that draws the viewer’s attention because of its optic and narrative worships to the ubiquitous cinematography of Sergio Leone. The Proposition gained overnight success and accumulated a global appreciation. Moreover, the critics exceptionally distinguished top-notch performances of Winstone, Emily Watson, and Danny Huston.

5. Meek’s Cutoff (2010)

In the same fashion, it is widely known that Kelly Reichardt is an omnipresent indie film director with unique features and breathtaking scenes, so it is no surprise that the movie acquired an extreme success. As to the setting itself, the story begins in 1845 on the Oregon Trail, the train that is led by a frontier guide Stephen Meek (played by Bruce Greenwood) through the Oregon desert along the track later recognized as the Meek Cutoff. The overall story is refined by minimalism and character-oriented emphasis, and the connection of history and novelty provides authenticity and gives new breaths of life to this genre.

6. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

This film will match your essay preferences for the reason of a driving narrative, story, and actors. The plot circulates a blatant outlaw Bem Wade (starring Russell Crowe) who is seized and Civil War veteran Dan Evans (played by Christian Bale), fighting to survive on his disastrous ranch and consequently aspiring to deliver the notorious guy to the 3:10 Yuma, which is a train that will take the murdered to trial. Both performers do an intuitive and passionate work in the movie, while the director’s (James Mangold) goal is to combine the past and the present equally.

7. Django Unchained (2012)

Most probably, this is the film that will be on your tip of the tongue when you are asked about modern Western movies. Confused, striking, humorous, and simultaneously affecting, is the incorporation of Quentin Tarantino’s unique features in terms of cinematography. The story is set in the Deep South throughout the antebellum era and portrays Django (played by Jaime Foxx), an African-American slave. He meets up with Dr. King Schultsz (Christoph Waltz), a German huntsman attitudinizing as a touring dental surgeon who purchases Django and then promises to let him free in exchange for his help in compiling large gifts.

Needless to say that the film includes the bulk of aspects characteristic for Tarantino, visual, and narrative references, for instance, and the selection of classic and widely-known and recognized actors that match the given genre. Besides, it is a snazzy, occasionally murderous piece of art, which, in turn, showcases Tarantino’s ambitions, reveals his endless potential, and opens the doors to winning Academy Awards.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, there are lots of Western movies that should be considered while writing essays. The list, as mentioned above, sheds light on the diversity of film directors, their approach, perceiving, actors, settings, and so forth. Even though the genre has to possess some defined aspects to be accepted as a Western movie, the list gives a clear picture that the films are abundant in the characters as well as have new ones that make sure to enrich the genre with a variety of elements.

For instance, the movie by John Sayle discloses the Western category as emotionally-oriented, focusing mainly on human feelings, love in different circumstances, etc. However, the Proposition takes a viewer to another dimension of difficult choices, where one is to face a dilemma full of oft-hard options and unexpected conclusions.