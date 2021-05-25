Alex Rodriguez Won’t be at Bay After Split With J.Lo

A lot is going on in the life of Alex Rodriguez at the moment. But, the biggest news must be his split with Jennifer Lopez. Despite being in the position of watching her getting back with her ex, he also doesn’t plan on being idle. According to his Instagram post, the time is right for a new beginning.

A-Rod obviously needed to address this matter in a public way. After all, he and J.Lo have been in a serious relationship. Right after their split, she came back to her ex-fiancee Ben Affleck. This is not an easy situation to handle, especially considering the circumstances. But, it would seem that the former baseball pro is looking to take the high ground.

If you take a look at one of his latest Instagram posts, you can read that Rodriguez wrote: “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”

The public has been eager to hear from him because the news that Lopez and Affleck are back at it is filling the newsstands. The message came at the right moment as the once most famous pair on the planet was spotted together in Miami. The two of them have been hanging out every day since they were first spotted earlier this year. Jenny from the block is certainly enjoying her new start which can be seen in numerous photos. As one could guess, the paparazzi are following them on every step.

It was good to hear from Alex, as some previous reports claimed that he wasn’t taking the split very well and that he was in a state of distress. Now, we can tell that there wasn’t too much truth to these reports. Sources close to the Yankees legend stated: “He’s been spending time with his family and concentrating on the Timberwolves deal. He’s concentrating on his kids and the team. That’s it.” Before the split, Jennifer has been working with him on getting their hands on the ownership of the named NBA franchise and it was believed it was their lifetime project. Those plans have probably now been halted especially on J.Lo’s side.

At the same time Bennifer, as Ben and Jenny are called are covering entire States with their appearance. They were first spotted in Montana where they attended a party, before heading to Miami. Interestingly, Alex was asked about the travels Ben and Jenny are doing, and he merely said: “Go Yankees.” While this might be naive at the first sight, it was probably an arrow aimed at Affleck who is known as a big fan of the Boston Red Sox.

For all of you not yet aware of the timeline of these events, J.Lo and A-Rod split in March which ended their engagement before making it public one month later. It is in Jennifer’s nature to end engagements as she also split some decades ago with the Triple Frontier actor. We can only hope that this time she’s going to take it to the end.