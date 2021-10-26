Celebrities Defend Alec Baldwin Regarding The Shooting Accident

In the aftermath of the tragic shooting accident on the set of “Rust”, the celebrities rushed to show their support for Alec Baldwin.

The actor was involved in the October 21st disaster when he shot Halyna Hutchins and the director, Joel Souza. Hutchins was airlifted to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Souza remains in hospital, but his injuries appear not to be life-threatening.

The 63-year old actor expressed his anguish and sorrow over the unfortunate events in a statement given one day after the shooting. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna”, Alec posted on social media.

Many that are involved in the movie business expressed their concerns about the unsafe filming practices while offering condolences to the Hutchins family. Baldwin also received numerous supporting messages via Twitter and Instagram from his colleagues.

It is absolutely NOT. A prop gun was handed to him . He used it in the scene. Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families. https://t.co/dsUxsofs3F — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 22, 2021

Debra Messing defended Alec Baldwin on Twitter, saying: “A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene. Then – a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families.”

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

The actor Elijah Wood showed his support for the Hutchins family: “Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family.”

My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed DP and Wounded Director – Variety https://t.co/3apNSUokUb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 22, 2021

Patricia Arquette was devastated by the news, offering condolences on Twitter: “My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated.”

I was on the set of SHOOTER when a cameraman was hit in the forehead with a blank and gushed blood everywhere. I was on a set where a crew could easily have gotten hit by a train. Filmmaking is very dangerous. And we need to care more about that. RIP #HalynaHutchins https://t.co/yuS2AzSHUN — Dara Resnik (she/her) (@BadassMomWriter) October 22, 2021

A screenwriter and producer, Dana Resnik, shared her experiences from the filming of “Shooter”. “I was on the set of SHOOTER when a cameraman was hit in the forehead with a blank and gushed blood everywhere. I was on a set where a crew could easily have gotten hit by a train. Filmmaking is very dangerous. And we need to care more about that”, Dana shared on Twitter.

The producers of “Rust” issued a statement regarding the deadly incident, saying: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today‘s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department‘s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event”. The filming is suspended until further notice.

Santa Fe Police department is investigating the accident, taking statements from the filming crew members. There was a rumor of the accident being captured by one of the cameras rolling at the time, but the sheriff’s department won’t confirm or deny the claim. As of now, no charges have been filed. According to the New Mexico state law, involuntary manslaughter carries the sentence of 18 months with the possibility of probation.