A Story of Hamburgers and Nobel Prizes by Donald Trump

On Sunday, President Trump was furious for the New York Times article that deals with his habits, and once again lashed out on “fake news” on Twitter. The material in question reported that POTUS is lazy and that he spends his mornings watching Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, before arriving at the Oval Office at noon.

Mr. Trump denied these accusations on Twitter with following statement: “I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven’t left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding, etc., and then I read a phony story in the failing @nytimes about my work … schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me.”

Donald Trump was genuinely offended by this article, so he added: “I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & see that I am angrily eating a hamberger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean!”

The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

These comments are provoked by the book called Fire and Fury written by Michael Wolff.

President misspelled hamburger, but he later corrected the mistake in another tweet. This outburst comes after POTUS announced there would no longer be press briefings regarding coronavirus that last for two hours or more led by himself.

Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.” Does sarcasm ever work? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

President then continued by asking that fake new reporters and writers get stripped of their Nobel Prizes, obviously referring to Pulitzer ones. But, what POTUS wrote still stands: “I can give the Committee a very comprehensive list. When will the Noble Committee DEMAND the Prizes back, especially since they were gotten under fraud?”

