8 Shortest Celebrity Marriages

Celebrities don’t have the luxury of privacy when it comes to relationships and marriages. It is difficult for them to get to know someone for who they are, as they already have a perception of a person as a celebrity.

Some love stories can last for years, like the one of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, but these are quite rare. Most celebrity marriages last for a few months or a few years and usually end due to the lack of privacy.

Sometimes there are good reasons for ending a relationship, for example, cheating, but sometimes the pressure they feel and the lies they read about their relationship can rock the boat. The entire world knows why, how and when it all started and ended. That is why many celebrities now decide just to be together, without ever signing the papers and try to hide as much as they can.

Those who put their lives on display for others to see and judge, didn’t last long, and here is the list of the shortest marriages.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

The award for the shortest marriage goes to Britney and Jason. They were married for only 55 hours. It is no odd that their marriage ended as soon as they got married in Las Vegas on New Year’s night at 5:30, which means they were drunk and wanted to do something crazy. They were granted an annulment as soon as the courts opened.

Mario Lopez and Ali Landry

When you are in a long-term relationship, people think it is natural for the two to get married. That is what happened to Mario and Ali. They were dating for six years before he asked her to marry. In 2004 they got married in a lovely ceremony but only 2 weeks later Ali filed for a divorce. It was not known until recently that Mario cheated on Ali at his bachelor party, and that she had found out about it on their honeymoon.

Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas

Drew is well known for her short marriages and even though she was married four times, not many remember her husband No1. When she was 19, she was dating a British bar owner Jeremy Thomas who was 31 at that time. One night at the party someone said they looked cute together and that they should get married. They thought that would be a good idea, so they found a minister the same night and after only six weeks of dating they got married. The next morning Drew realised that was a bad idea, so she ran to Arizona. 39 days later she filed for divorce stating Jeremy only married her for her money and green card.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries



When Kris got down on one knee in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, everyone knew that was not it. There were so many episodes about planning a wedding and one whole episode of the wedding itself, but the marriage didn’t last long. It only took 72 days for these two to realise that they weren’t meant for each other. It simply didn’t look natural and people were saying it was only for publicity. Both parties were denying, yet we can never be sure.

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito

Just when people found out Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito were dating, they were already secretly engaged. They were very secretive about their love life, and many thought they would last, as they didn’t allow the invasion of their privacy. Jet only 4 months after the announcement of their marriage, Jennifer filed for divorce saying it just wasn’t right.

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush

The lovely couple started dating when they first met on the set of the TV series One Tree Hill, in which they also played a couple. They were dating for a year before they got secretly engaged in Australia in 2004. The following year they married in California but their marriage didn’t last long. Only 5 months after the wedding, Sophia filed for the annulment on the grounds of fraud. Even though they were separated in real life, they remained professional and continued working on a TV show until it ended in 2012.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

These two were the cutest teen couple as they started dating after their movie The Last Song in 2009. They had a quite turbulent relationship, mostly because of Miley’s behaviour. First time they got engaged was in 2012, but soon after they called it quits. They were in an on-off relationship after that, and got engaged again in 2018. This time they were married in a private ceremony, with only family and close friends. They seemed to like their love life will be perfect after 10 years of being together, but after her trip to Italy, after only 7 months of marriage, Liam filed for a divorce. It was finalized in 2020.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

Jennifer and Cris met when he was her backup dancer for the song Love Don’t Cost A Thing. She has already been married before to Ojani Noa and that marriage didn’t last long either. Jennifer and Cris started dating while they were on a tour and got engaged quickly. They married in 2001 and just after eight months, they decided to end their relationship.