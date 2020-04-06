8 Creative Ways to Preserve Your Photos and Memories in 2020

You probably heard a saying that claims that days are long, but years are short, and we can say that we agree with this 100%. People who have kids know this for a fact, they are pretty tired all day and cannot wait for the bedtime, but kids are growing pretty fast. This is why it is important to try and document every special moment with a photo or preserve some precious items that will remind you of some moment. Keeping a record of special moments during your life is going to give you the satisfaction of overlooking them when you are free from your obligations.

There are many people who are considering this to be a ritual, which helps them to fill up their batteries to new struggles that life will throw before them. Thankfully, we have a lot of ways to do preserve our memories and photos today. Again, we are going to mention people who have kids.

They have a strong urge to document every moment since the child is born. This is the reason we would like to present you with our list of creative ways to preserve your photos and memories. Buckle up and let’s begin.

Stories

Telling stories that are helping to remember occurrences and important things is a tradition that is practiced since the first day of our civilization. Some of these stories are now known as myths or legends. Our ancestors told stories important for their private life, interesting occurrences, and those important for their village of the town.

Some people would think that this way of preserving memories ceased to exist with the invention of writing. However, this is not true. Just think about it, who doesn’t love a good story? This is a great way of keeping memories alive, without any doubt.

Writing a Journal

If you are not the type of person that is good at telling stories, you can start writing a journal. Maybe you can even write a book. We don’t have the time to tell you about how many things in history occurred after someone decided to write their experience in a journal or a book.

Writing your experience and stories down is an exceptional way of keeping memories alive, you can be sure of that. After you read them again, you can relive them those moments again. Moreover, you can give your journal to your kids or grandkids and share these stories with them. That way, they are ought to learn more interesting things about you and could talk about how their parent or grandparent is a cool person.

Photos

Photography is one of the best ways you can relieve some of the memories again. Thankfully, today we have high-quality cameras on our mobile phones so we can document every moment we see fit. However, we believe that a photo that you can hold in your hand can have a special value. For example, every person has photos from its holidays, but that doesn’t prevent them from buying some souvenirs, right? Moreover, today we can make some more interesting photos. If you are interested in seeing some of these and get some ideas for your next holiday or any kind of special moment, be sure to check out pops.co.

Creating a Website to Preserve Memories for You

The ultimate way of preserving your photos and memories is having a photo album. Since we are living in a digital world, maybe you could update yourself with a website that will preserve all the memories for you. You can even use it as a journal where you will write down all of your stories. Moreover, you can share all of your memories with everyone you would like to. Memories are an important part of every person’s life. They are reminding us of who we are, who we were, and what we’ve accomplished. Making these photos, memories, and stories immortal is something that we believe everyone needs to do.

Vacation Jars

Vacation jars are a really fun idea that can serve as a decoration in your home. For example, you decided to go camping, you can use some stuff that you will bring on your trip and stuff them in a jar, along with some interesting pictures. And before you know it, you have a perfect memory preserver, let’s call it like that, and you have an interesting new decoration for your living room. With some glue and little effort, you will create a piece of art that will look really nice on the shelf and keep your memories alive.

Social Media

Social media platforms can practically serve as a memory keeper. You can upload all the photos you want and you can organize them in any way you want. Thanks to one interesting feature of some social media, you are going to be reminded of every date you consider important. You need to be careful about uploading a certain size of images because Facebook and Instagram will scale down your photos if they are too large. A huge percentage of the online population has an account on at least one of these, so if you would like to share some memories with people, this is the way to go.

Making Home Videos

When we say home videos, we don’t think that you need to record any moment or photograph. Instead, you can collect any things you already have and you can make a video out of them. You can use software like Final Cut Pro, Sony Vegas Pro, and Adobe Premiere Pro, where you can cut video clips, photos, or any other kind of material that you might have. Moreover, you can insert some interesting music that reminds you of some special occasion.

Things you Had as a Kid

When you were a kid, you surely had some items that you loved. It could be a toy, an old video game, or some stuffed animal or blanket. Fortunately, today we have things like Amazon and eBay where we can obtain these old items that could remind us of our childhood. In this case, you will have your childhood memories whenever you feel like you need to take a look at them or use them. Reliving your memories of early childhood can sometimes be therapeutic since all of us are nostalgic for those days.