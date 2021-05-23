7 Things We Hope For in Upcoming Battlefield 6

It is not easy to be the creator of Battlefield. In addition to having to tackle the opponents such as Call of Duty, you need to satisfy the demanding and ever-growing audience. The new game is almost upon us and the fans of previous installments of Battlefield are really into having some new things and some old things back. Battlefield 6 is going to be set in a futuristic world which is one of the things we know for sure. The fans are talking about it non-stop, and we have compiled a list of seven things Battlefield players are hoping to see in the latest installment. Let’s see what they are.

More Everything, Starting With Maps

A multi-player as this one heavily relies on one thing and that is maps. The previous version didn’t do any favors to its players in this department. So, the next one must be better, right? We hope so. What fans of this game agree upon is that the more urban settings, close combat n closed quarters are welcomed, and the more the merrier. When we say more, we things more of the world. The globe is massive and the maps should be diversified across the continents, and cities in all corners of the known world.

Improve the Single-Player Campaign

By now we all know that this game is going to be brand new, built for the latest versions of PC hardware. This is why we hope that the single-player campaign is going to be worth playing in terms of making the most out of strong hardware components needed for the latest version. If you recall, and we are sure you do, the previous versions of this game experimented a lot, so you could switch between the wars and have a unique view of what transpires before you. While this was interesting in its way we would like a return to the standard version of this game where the narrative is streamlined in one story, which can be crafted by players willing to play the game. The bad news is that this game could be stripped of campaign mode for single players entirely. So, we’ll wait and see what transpires in this department.

Levolution is Welcomed

All of you who played this game know what this is, only without knowing that it is called like this. At first, most players took it for granted, but with time, this feature became a must-have, and something that players thoroughly enjoyed. If you still don’t know what we’re talking about just remember the falling building in Siege of Shanghai. Remember? When almost the whole map goes underwater. Well, this is levolution, and we’d love to see more of it in Battlefield 6. Also, it could come with some changes. Once you become regular on this game, you know how will the map change and it becomes normal for you, so the creators could make it to be more different with each crash and burn. Now, there can’t be an infinite amount of changes, but two tied to a map could make things interesting.

Cover More Ground With 120fps

Frame rates count when it comes to crafty and paced games such as Battlefield. The previous versions had limitations. Strong machines could take advantage of a 120Hz refresh rate, but some PCs couldn’t bring what’s needed to their players, and complaints have been made. Battlefield 6 is coming to all consoles including PS5 and Xbox so the new version could bring the light in this department all across the board. As you are well aware the graphics in this game are always something else, so we expect nothing less from the upcoming installment. So, all you’ll be needing is a TV that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and smooth playing will be upon you as if you’re behind a PC console.

Game Modes Downsizing

This might not sit well with everyone, but it is what most players can agree upon. With the previous installment, you had multiple game modes, and we believed that made things confusing. Their goal was to throw it all on players, so they can take what they like. But with fewer modes, things could be made simpler but more fun. The number of modes on Battlefield 5 spread the players around and it made it impossible at times to find a full lobby to pay. With fewer modes, the players will be stationed at particular modes and the lobbies ought to be full at all times. There’s nothing worse than playing understaffed.

Axe Battle Royal

This probably isn’t going to happen but we could at least hope. Battle Royal is here to make Battlefield go against Warzone and similar games. Competing with your adversaries is all well and nice, but we don’t think it is the way to go in this department. If you think about the Firezone installment, it’s not something that you remember fondly. The things are going to be the same with Battlefield 6 and Battle Royal. It is good to have it in mind but the players already have their favorites in this domain in the shape of Apex Legends of Fortnite. DICE should focus on other matters rather than trying t make a name for itself in this at the moment trendy setting. There are other areas that could use improvements.

Going Vertical

As we already mentioned, the new game will be set in a modern setting. This means a lot of battling through cities, among the buildings and alleys. What this means that there would be a lot of structures that could be a part of the game in full capacity. Most players would love running around the place across the floors targeting people below with a sniper. If the game is fully set in a modern environment we could see more use of helicopters and similar aircraft. Combine this with levolution and you’ll get a joyful hours of playing.