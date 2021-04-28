30 Photos of Brad Pitt Through Life

Ever since Brad Pitt came to Hollywood decades ago, he has become one of the most recognizable actors. With stunning looks and great talent, he created a memorable career.

His career started in 1989, and many great movies followed, two of which earned him an Oscar. His debut was a TV series “Dallas” where he had a small role, but he became more recognizable for his roles in movies Seven and Fight Club.

As a producer, he won an Oscar for 12 Years a Slave and as an actor, he won the best supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He was also named “Sexiest Man Alive” two times by People magazine.

His love life was also turbulent. Many lovely ladies wanted to be seen with the actor, but his heart belonged to two of his wives, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, with whom he has six children.

From a Midwestern teen athlete to an Oscar-winning actor, here are some photos of Brad Pitt.

Early Life

Brad Pitt was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma as the eldest child in the family. He was a great athlete, he loved sports and music and he was also a member of the school’s debate club. This is a photo of him winning the school tournament with his basketball team.

LA Life

Coming to LA, Brad became quite recognizable, especially by his good looks. He had a few small roles in Hunk and Dallas, which brought him fame. His photogenic face lines, and deep blue eyes, made him desirable.

First LA Love

Brad Pitt had his first on-set romance with Shalane McCall when he first came to LA. Brad was nine years older than Shalane, but that didn’t stop them to start dating. They were acting as a couple in a TV show Dallas. But the romance didn’t last long. Just when Brad stopped being on the TV shows, the relationship ended.

First Engagement

In 1988, Brad got madly in love with Jill Schoelen, who he met in the set of Cutting Class. The couple got engaged just one year after dating, but the engagement didn’t last long. Just three months after the engagement, Jill called it quits as she fell in love with the director of the movie she was filming in Budapest. She was his first big heartbreak.

American-Yugoslav drama

His first film role was in the American-Yugoslav drama “The Dark Side of the Sun”, where he played a young man suffering from a deadly allergy to the sun. The film however came out in 1998, due to war in Yugoslavia. Brad looked so young and innocent, but this role was one of his best ones from the earlier days.

Guest Roles

Guest roles were something that marked Brad’s beginning as an actor. He had a guest role at Growing Pains, but he didn’t really like being on sitcoms. He wanted to do movies and that is why he was sometimes declaring roles.

Modeling

As he didn’t like sitcoms much, and there were no new movie roles, Brad decided to use his looks for something else. For some period of time he was doing many odd jobs, yet one that brought him good cash was modeling jobs. He enjoyed working as a model, and girls enjoyed looking at him.

New Love

While filming Too Young To Die, Brad started dating his co-star Juliette Lewis. She was 10 years younger than him, but that didn’t stop the romance from going. They were dating for three years before they split in 1993.

Long Hair

Brad’s most recognizable feature, except his eyes, is his blond hair. In 1993, Brad had long hair, which actually looked so good on him, that made girls fall in love with him. That looks brought him another romance

Se7en

Brad Pitt got his big role when he filmed the movie Se7en with Morgan Freeman. He became famous for his role and the iconic line “What’s in the box”. This is him on the set of the movie, with director David Fincher.

New Engagement

While filming Se7en, Bred met his new girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow in 1994. At the Golden Globes, after winning the award for 12 Monkeys, Brad thanked Gwyneth, calling her the love of his life. They got engaged soon after that.

Family time

Before calling it quits, Brad and Gwyneth were with Brad’s parents, William and Jane Pitt, at the premiere of The Devil’s Own. Pitt’s parents were very fond of Gwyneth, and very sad when they split in 1997.

With the Rolling Stones

Being an A-list celebrity gives you many advantages. One of the best is to hang out with other famous and cool people like rockstars. Brad had the opportunity to spend a great time with Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, at the Rolling Stones concert in LA.

‘It’ Couple

After meeting through some mutual friends, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston became the most famous celebrity couple. Their first public appearance as a couple was for the Emmy Awards in 1999.

Engagement

After their debut as a couple, Brad got on one knee and proposed to Jennifer. Here they are at Sting concert, showing off the engagement ring.

Marriage

After two failed engagements, Brad Pitt finally got married. He and Jennifer tied the knot in Malibu, on July 29, 2000.

Friends

Brad got the opportunity to be a guest star at Jennifer’s TV show Friends, on Thanksgiving episode. He played Ros’s friend who hated Rachel Green.

Last Appearance

In January 2005, after seven years together and five years of marriage, Brad and Jen split. The rumor had it it was because Brad cheated on Jen with his co-star Angelina Jolie while filming Mr. And Mrs. Smith. None of them had ever confirmed, but the two became friends once again in the past few years.

Co-Star Romance

Brad and Angelina were denying they were in a relationship for some time. At the premiere of Mr. And Mrs. Smith they were trying to hide their secret relationship but people weren’t fooled.

Baby No.1

After Angelina got pregnant, the couple announced they were in a relationship. With three adopted children, they got their first daughter Shiloh in May 2006.

Hand-print

In 2007, while promoting Ocean 13, Brad Pitt had his hand-print and footprint in-crafted at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Daddy Duties

Brad became a legal parent to Angelina’s adoptive children in 2008. He and the children had a great relationship, and Brad loved taking them with him. Here he is with his son Pax.

The Twins

After they got their daughter Shiloh in 2006, the couple announced they were expecting twins in 2008. They got their babies Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline in July.

The Oscar

Brad won his first Oscar in 2014 but not for acting. He got his for production of movie 12 Year Slave, as the best film of the year.

The Wedding

Brad and Angelina got engaged in 2012, after seven years of dating. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in France in 2014.

The Split

After only two years of marriage, the couple decided to end their relationship. Angelina took the kids, and the custody battle started. They still haven’t agreed on it, but adoptive children are not likely to go with Brad. He will however certainly get the shared custody of the children he had with Angelina.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Brad got an amazing role in Quentin Tarantino’s movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, for which he won an Oscar for the best supporting role.

Reunion

Brad reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at SAG Award in 2020. Many people hoped the couple would get back together after the reunion, but all hopes died when they said they were just good friends.

New Girl

As some news reported, Brad got a new girlfriend in 2020. It was rumoured that the new girl was Nicole Poturalski, a german model with whom he was seen in France. The romance didn’t last long though, as the couple broke up just a few months after dating.

The Academy Awards 2021

Last time we saw Brad was a few days ago at the Academy Awards when he handed out the statue to the Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-Jung for her supporting role.