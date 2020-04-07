Check Out These Devious-Looking Hairless Wrinkly Cats

Cats are arguably the most common pets in the world, and billions of people cannot imagine their days without petting their little furry friends.

However, what happens when they are not that furry, or not at all? Hairless cats are not as popular as traditional cats, probably because they look evil and ferocious, and not like adorable friendly little animals most are used to.

Still, they deserve the equal amount of love as their fur-rich cousins. Even though they are covered in wrinkles and usually treat everyone with judgmental frowns and cold stares right into your soul, some of the most famous cats in the world are hairless.

Xherdan is one such celebrity, the world’s scariest cat. Her human Sandra Filippi, 47, met the little fellow when it was only 12 weeks old. IT was love at first sight, and almost 7 years later, this Canadian sphynx who comes from Ruti in Switzerland is an Internet sensation.

Filippi also owns two more Don sphynx cats who come from Russia. They are both thinner and less wrinkly than their Swiss cousin, and they have different eyes.

The naked cats are much more needy than traditional ones. Xherdan has to be bathed and groomed regularly. Things like nail clipping and ear and eye cleaning are a daily necessity. He is eternally grateful for it and returns it to his owner with tons of love and affection.

The Internet star has over 31,000 followers on Instagram. People compare him to aliens like Yoda from “Star Wars”, elves like Dobby from “Harry Potter”, pigs, old people, and brains, all because of his unique look. His mom dresses him in cute outfits that sometimes truly make him look like an adorable elderly person!

In other photos however, he really reminds us of a devil’s spawn, since he has one of the meanest faces out there. We would not like to find ourselves at the other end of this terrifying stare!

source:boredpanda.com