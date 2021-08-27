How To Cook Rotisserie Chicken in Oven – 2021 Guide

Do you love rotisserie chicken? Do you buy them from supermarkets? Who doesn’t! What about when you don’t have rotisserie to cook it in time to wait for it to cook? Well, here’s how you can make a delicious rotisserie-style meal.

And to help you with that is the air fryer with rotisserie oven about which you can read more here. And below, you will find a detailed guide leading you to a delicious meal.

The Simple Steps to cook rotisserie chicken in the oven

Step 1- Preheat your oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 2: Place the chicken on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet and season with salt and pepper, then place some lemon slices over the top of the bird.

Step 3- Set your timer for 35 minutes (depending on size) and let that baby bake away!

What you need to prepare Rotisserie Chicken

Chicken, of course! You can use a complete chicken or divide it into smaller pieces. I prefer to cook the entire chicken, but I always buy a 3lb or larger one. The size is really up to your preference and what will fit in your oven.

Lemon Slices (how many you use depends on the size of your chicken and how much flavor/juice you like in your chicken)

Time to bake for 35 minutes. If you are using a whole chicken, it will take more or less, depending on its weight. If you are using chicken pieces, bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

How to get rid of the foul odor from the chicken?

When cooking chicken and other meat, the skin tends to get stuck with lots of fat, juices, and fat, which can leave a pungent smell in your kitchen. This is especially true for rotisserie chicken because more fat will be on the skin, making it sticky and slimy.

To ensure you don’t get that stinky smell in your house, all you need is some charcoal-based cat litter. This will absorb the scent and keep your kitchen smelling fresh.

Here’s how to destroy those horrible smells: Place a portion of a cat litter loosely under the baking dish which contains the chicken; this way, when you rotate it every 5 minutes, you will also turn the cat litter. This way, you are sure that no nasty smells will stick to the chicken skin, and it will remain dry and crispy right out of the oven.

How to Make Rotisserie Chicken in Oven

Sauté your veggies and garlic in a pan, then add in the chicken broth. Once it has reached a boil, lessen the heat to moderate-low and let it stew for up to 10 minutes. You can also use an oven-proof pot instead of a skillet while sautéing. Do not preheat the pot before adding chicken broth.

While it’s cooking, spray a small-sized baking dish or skillet with nonstick cooking spray and place about 1/4 cup of water in the bottom of the plate to prevent sticking. Then layer your veggies over the base, season with salt, pepper, and oregano, and place your chicken on top.

Seal and roast at 350 degrees or till chicken is no longer pinkish at the deepest part (about 35-40 minutes) Remove from the oven and let stay for 4 minutes before serving. If you use a whole chicken, it should be placed on a platter and left to rest before carving. If you are using pieces of chicken, slice atop your pile of veggies.

Resting the chicken immediately after cooking

Resting the chicken immediately after cooking is essential to make sure that the chicken juices stay in. If you quit this step, your chicken will dry out, and it won’t have a juicy, tender texture. Cover with some aluminum foil and let rest for 5 minutes before serving to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Roasted veggies to offer with the rotisserie chicken

The whole process of making roasted vegetables to give with the rotisserie chicken is straightforward. Just season your veggies with any spices you like. I usually add salt, pepper, and oregano for a primary flavor.

The veggies need to be crispy, so you must use large pieces of vegetables, then cut them after they’ve cooked.

Put a dry baking sheet in the oven and heat up to 475 degrees. Then take out all of your vegetables, cut them into large pieces, and place them onto the baking sheet. Spray with some cooking oil and salt/pepper, then toss so they are coated evenly by the oil/salt mixture.

Make sure you toss every 2 minutes so that they brown evenly. The veggies will be done cooking in about 10 minutes.

How to safely store cooked rotisserie chicken

There are a few ways to store cooked chicken. The safest way is to put your chicken on aluminum foil and place it in the freezer for about 2 hours. This will allow it to cool down completely so that bacteria can’t grow before you freeze it.

After this, place it either in plastic bags or a sturdy, sealable container. NEVER use a Ziploc bag if you plan to store it for longer than two days.

If you need to store your chicken for more than three days, then place it in the refrigerator, covered with aluminum foil.

The bacteria (if any) that might be on the skin won’t grow at low temperatures, and by protecting the chicken entirely with aluminum foil, you also ensure that it’s fully cooked. There is no necessity to place anything else on the chicken; cover it thoroughly, and you’ll be fine.

Organic vs non-organic rotisserie chicken

I usually don’t cook things that are organic if I can choose otherwise.

That doesn’t mean that I avoid foods labeled as “organic.” If it’s something like frozen veggies, canned food or non-processed grains, then taste and price is the deciding factor for me when shopping. On the other hand, purchasing meat, especially if we’re talking about chicken, is something I do weigh more heavily about the “organic vs non-organic” debate.

One of the crucial reasons for me buying organic chicken on occasion is because of price, and last time I looked at store prices, organic chickens were US$5 less than non-organic. That’s a huge difference.

For example, if you have a family of 4, then buying organic chicken will cost you US$5 per month. This doesn’t seem like much at all, yet if I factor that in for the whole year, it’s US$60, and that is one extra car payment or an extra bill paid.

So I usually look at the price tag for organic chicken and compare it to non-organic. If there is a significant difference, then I go for the organic option.

Conclusion

So are you ready to learn how to cook rotisserie chicken in the oven and make it easier for you and your family members? Well, I hope that this article will have given ample information for you to go ahead and try it out! Have fun learning how to cook rotisserie chicken in the oven. Be sure to let me know if it was helpful and what you cooked with your rotisserie chicken.