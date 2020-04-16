The winter is far behind us and the summer is fast approaching. Do you know what that means? It’s time for big spring closet cleaning. As you know, each summer there are new trendy pieces of clothing that will mark it. Well, we believe it’s time you start researching this year’s clothing items that you should add to your closet and we are going to help you with that.

Let’s start with something basic that we are sure you will love and that is a plain t-shirt. First of all, these t-shirts are extremely comfortable because they don’t restrict your movements and they are also made from cotton which allows your skin to breath during long, hot summer days. Moreover, a white t-shirt is classic and chic.

They give you endless possibilities when it comes to styling them with other pieces of clothing and jewelry. With a simple, plain t-shirt, you can create a chic and fashionable outfit. You can pair them with long and short skirts, shorts, jeans and any other piece of clothing you want. In addition, they are inexpensive and you can get them literally anywhere.

When you think of summer, probably the first thing that comes to your mind are summer dresses in all the different colors and diverse patterns. Floral dresses continue to steal the show this year. Not only are they extremely comfortable, but clearly there are various designs and models you can choose from. Also, you can wear them with flats while running errands during the day or style them with heels for an evening event or a summer wedding. You can also style them with a denim jacket or a pashmina, and you will look stylish either way.

Moving on to another obvious piece of clothing you should add to your wardrobe this summer. Of course, we are talking about skirts. If you don’t like dresses, then skirts are the right thing for you. Light maxi skirts are must-have this summer. They are cozy and they are so IN this season. You can style them with the abovementioned plain t-shirt, or a crop top, the choice is all yours. While on the subject of modern and cozy, we have to mention a wrapped skirt. They come in many different colors, pattern, lengths, and shapes meaning you can style them with other clothing items to create a unique outfit.

If you don’t feel comfortable in summer dresses and skirts, which is okay, you should get a great pair of pants for the summer that is ahead of us. As with any other piece of clothing, summer trousers come in a variety of different styles and shapes so you can choose between palazzo pants, sweatpants with different patterns, floor-sweeping pants, cigarette pants, and everyone’s favorite jeans. When it comes to the material they are made of, you can choose between cotton, denim, and of course linen which is perfect for summer outfits.

The last thing we are going to mention is the summer footwear. If you dress casually, then you will need a pair of comfy sneakers. You can choose between colorful vans sneakers and always popular Chuck Taylor All-Stars sneakers. Lately, trainers have also gained on popularity and they are not only restricted to the gym area anymore. Best of all, nowadays, you can wear them with almost any piece of clothing, from jeans to dresses and skirts.

