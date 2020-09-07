What Size 4K TV is Right for Your Room – 2020 Guide

Whenever on the market for a new 4K TV, there are a couple of things you should really think about before you buy one. Just like your average TV-buying guide, this article is full of useful information that will help you achieve what you’ve sat out to do – to buy a perfect-size 4K TV that is right for your room.

And just like any other guide, we will touch on the important things that should be taken into account. So, without wasting too much of your time, let’s start.

1. Will the Size Fit?

A question that gets asked quite often, determining whether the size of the thing will fit into your living room is a good place to start. Sure, you might want to buy the biggest 4K TV that exists, but what use will it be if it doesn’t fit?

So, it’s important to take the proper steps and do some measuring. Start with the living room. Unless you happened to know exactly what size the space you’re planning to place the TV is, then you will need to take a measuring tool and do some measuring.

Since we know the size of the TV (every single one of them has it displayed in the name), we can easily compare and determine whether or not the TV will fit.

2. Stand Width

This is more important than you might assume it to be. Every TV comes with a stand that, well… is used to hold the thing. While you can settle for one that can have the stand removed and effectively mount it on your wall, if the particular unit does come with a stand and you’re planning on using it, then you will need to calculate the width.

We do this so we know whether or not the stand is bigger than the table or other structure that will hold the thing. If the stand is bigger, then chances are your cat will have an easy time tumbling it on the ground.

The ideal scenario would be a bigger table and a smaller stand. This way the television will be properly balanced and there won’t be any risks of damaging it.

3. Distance To You

This is a HUGE one. The distance between the TV and yourself will make or break your viewing experience. Put it this way, if the television is too far out, then you’ll have a hard time watching. But this issue can easily be solved if you’re buying a bigger television.

If it’s too close, well you’ll have an equally poor experience.

However, there is a formula to calculate the optional viewing distance for each television size. The formula is quite simple. You measure the distance from the sitting area to the television. You then take that measurement (in inches) and multiply it by 0.84.

This simple formula will calculate the appropriate TV size you should get that will work perfectly for the viewing distance.

When on the subject of size, there are tons of options. What the formula says should be the one to get. If you’re interested in the best-looking and functional 4K televisions, then make sure to visit iwantsmarthome.com.

4. Sire Or Quality?

Sure, this article might be about size, but what about quality? You could be buying a 70-inch television, but what if it comes in only HD? Since we’re talking about 4K, there are a few things to consider when it comes to quality.

4K televisions aren’t that expensive, but a cheaper unit means you are sacrificing something. The price also takes into account the size of the TV. So if you’re guaranteed 4K resolution but the model is quite cheap, then you’re probably sacrificing the size.

Another thing to consider is the brand. Lesser-known and relatively new brands will offer better deals compared to established brands. So a lesser-known brand will sell a unit much cheaper than Samsung.

If a lesser-known brand sells a 60-inch 4K TV for $600, then do consider getting that 55-inch 4K TV for $650. The difference between both can be quite significant, even if you’re getting a “smaller” unit whilst paying more for it.

Our advice would be to never sacrifice quality and always sacrifice size.

5. Field of View and Angle

Very few of you will put any thought into this one, but it is important none the less. Even if you had no idea about it, there is a right viewing angle.

Most studies show that a 20 degree is the best viewing angle. Others say that 40 degrees is an optimal distance while others quote 20 and 50 degrees respectably.

Each one of these has its pros and cons, and each one works best for a certain field of view.

For example, a 40-degree viewing angle is perfect for an immersive experience if you’re sitting form a distance of 5.5 feet. The further you are, the more the angle shortens. But we also have to take into account the size of the television.

The previous example is calculated for 55-inch televisions.

The 30-degree viewing angle is recommended for a 55-inch television but time if we’re 7.5 feet in distance. There are numerous tables and examples that you can use to calculate the perfect distance, size, and viewing angle.

We’re going to give you a general rundown of some of the most widely used.

40-inch screens – 30 degrees from a 5.5 feet distance and 40 degrees from a 4 feet distance.

45-inch screens – 30 degrees from a 6.1 feet distance and 40 degrees from a 4.5 feet distance.

50-inch screens – 30 degrees from a 6.8 feet distance and 40 degrees from a 5 feet distance.

55-inch screens – 30 degrees from a 7.5 feet distance and 40 degrees from a 5.5 feet distance.

There are many ways how to measure this, but there is also quite a lot of useful info and resources that calculate for you.

It’s safe to say that choosing the right 4K TV size is a harder job than initially anticipated. Follow this guide and you’ll have no problem achieving what you’ve sat out to do.