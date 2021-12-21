6 Tips on How to Pick a Coffee Table Shape to go With Your Sofa

If you’re planning on renovating your living room, you probably already know what sofa, armchairs, and shelves you want. However, when it comes to choosing a coffee table, you may have discovered that it is a bit more daunting and time-consuming than you initially thought, especially since there is a wide range of options available on the market that you could choose from.

So, what can you do to ensure that you select the right option that’ll go with your sofa? Are there some tips that you could follow? To make things easier for all homeowners that are wondering the same thing, here is a list of tips that’ll assist you with making the right decision when it comes to purchasing a coffee table:

1. You Must Determine How Much You Can Spend

Before you take a look at our tips for choosing a coffee table, the very first thing that you must do is to determine how much you can spend. Why should you do this? Well, it is simple to understand – by determining how much you can spend, you’ll narrow down the options you can choose from, thus, it’ll be simpler for you to make a decision. Also, renovating a living room can be expensive, which is why you’ll wish to save some money wherever you can.

2. Firstly, Think About The Construction

Since you’ll probably be renovating the entire area, you’ll have to consider what is the most suitable shape for the area you have. Hence, you’ll have to think about your living conditions. For instance, if you have small kids or if you have a pet, it might be best if you opt for something that is oval since this will prevent them from bumping their heads on the sharp edges, meaning that you could prevent some serious injuries from occurring.

Also, consider the layout of the room. Is it smaller or larger? For example, choosing a square Hamptons coffee table such as the ones featured on MAISON will allow you to have enough space between the TV shelf and the table, thus, it’s extremely important that you think about how you’ll move around the area when you place all the other things around it. A rounded option will give you more room for walking, but it might not go with the couch and armchairs you opted for.

3. Smaller or Bigger – Which is Better?

Besides considering the form, you must also consider the size, as well as the size of the table. Firstly, you should know that it cannot be lower than one to two inches from your sofa. Second, the traditional height is from 16 to 18 inches, which will be okay for a couch that is standard. Choosing a more elevated option for a standard-sized sofa will make it really awkward for you to use it and it won’t tie the entire area together.

Additionally, if you have a larger and higher couch, you’ll, of course, need a taller option as well, one that is approximately 20 to 22 inches high. Keep in mind, if you like having guests over or if you have a larger family that you play board games with, a taller option will be more suitable for you, mostly because you’ll have enough space for glasses, plates, mugs, as well as snacks, the board game, and décor.

4. How Functional is it?

Yet another important thing that you must consider is the functionality of the table. This means that you must determine what you’ll use it for. Will you use it as a statement piece or do you want it to have some storage space? For instance, a Hamptons coffee table features drawers that you can use for storing various things such as cards, books, magazines, or remote controls, thus, it’s crucial that you determine what you want.

5. Don’t Neglect The Material

When I renovated my apartment, I made a really big mistake by choosing an industrial coffee table that was made from metal. The problem? Well, it wasn’t corrosion-proof, which is why it rusted relatively quickly. Hence, you shouldn’t make the mistake as I did, meaning that you must carefully consider the material for the furniture you’re looking for. After all, there are so many options to choose from, thus, consider them all thoroughly.

For instance, materials such as glass combined with metals will provide you with a modern and sophisticated look, while wood such as maple and cherry will create a classic and timeless feel. Depending on the furniture you opted for, as well as your preferences, choose a material that’ll work well with the entire area. Trust me, you don’t want to make the error of purchasing something that won’t look good or that’ll get destroyed quickly, thus, take your time.

6. The Style is Important Too

Contemporary or retro? Traditional or casual? These are only some of the many styles that you could consider when browsing for a coffee table. For example, if you like modern furniture, you might want to opt for something sleek, such as a table that is made from steel with a top made from glass. You can even choose something colorful and vibrant, which will allow you to add some color and liveliness to the area you’re renovating.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for something casual, traditional, or completely formal, you might want to look at some rustic options such as a dark, oak table. For a gentle and feminine feel, a small, rounder table may be the option you’re looking for. There is a wide range of styles that you could opt from and if you wish to make it simpler for yourself, you could use your decoration as a guide for choosing the style for the table.

Conclusion

Although most homeowners don’t realize it, choosing a coffee table is, perhaps, one of the most daunting and time-consuming processes that they’ll have to go through when renovating their living room. However, by following the tips we’ve mentioned in our list, the entire process will be simpler and quicker, and more importantly, you’ll be able to choose a suitable coffee table.

Since you’ve now learned what you need to focus on when browsing for a coffee table, you shouldn’t waste your time. Instead, while keeping all of the advice from above in mind, start looking for an online or brick-and-mortar store that’ll provide you with the perfect coffee table for your living room!