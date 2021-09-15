What Makes Rambo so Popular in Gaming Communities

If you are a gamer, there’s no chance you haven’t noticed Rambo’s resurgence in recent gaming editions. Whatever may be the reason we see him all over the place, and it brings us back that familiar nostalgia.

Game-makers could have a good reason to make this character pop out in random places, as John Rambo is one of the biggest heroes in American film history. The character spanned three movies, with the first one being considered as a cinematographic masterpiece covering subjects of PTSD, anti-militarism, and humans nature. The two sequels that it spanned were more focused on action and were flicks that marked the generation. As it is popular these days, the franchise was revived and the latest movie in the series came out in 2019. While still remaining popular, John Rambo made to a few games including his latest cameo in DLC games.

DLC did a good job of making Rambo appear in various of their installments. So far he has three cameo appearances which include Call of Duty: Warzone, Mortal Kombat 11, and far cry 6. As we said in the introduction, we somewhat understand that there’s a place for Rambo in the world of gaming, but why now of all times.

Mortal Kombat 11 was a hit with Rambo’s appearance which was also followed by other cult heroes from m80s movies including RoboCop and Terminator. John was were well-received due to the effort which was put into his gameplay. Great moves, combined with traps he uses boded very well with the fans of this game. Furthermore, he was an integral apt of Call of Duty and another shooting game titled Broforce.

While these were fine attempts to remind us of the once cult hero, Far Cry 6 took things a bit further. While there’s no Rambo himself, the story of the now lunatic game includes a fan of the character who makes Far Cry adventure Rambo-like. All of this shows us how the game became something else in recent times, and how popular Rambo still is, and not only due to nostalgia. DLC could have been plotting something more here.

While we believe there’s something behind ten curtains, it could definitively be that we’re only talking about 80s action films nostalgia. Back in the day, Rambo was the man, who not only spanned his movie franchise but also helped in creating other action heroes of the decade. Far Cry 6 dug deep into the 80s as we can see from the appearance of the Stranger Things series in the game which is also set in the 80s. As far as Mortal Kombat 11 goes, Rambo is a perfect addition. All of the movies in the franchise are celebrated for Rambo’s kill count which crosses all borders regarding death in movies.

At the same time, Far Cry embodies Rambo well as it is focused on survival – something John does very well. Realistic survival is the focus of both the games and the Rambo movies. So, having Rambo in a game is not a surprise, it comes naturally. This is why it’s no surprise we see him involved in flicks such as Far Cry. We could expect more Rambo appearances in the future coming from DCL. What’s even more likely, at least in our books, is that he gets a game of its own. But, well see about that as the game-makers are going to decide is there potential in an idea like this.