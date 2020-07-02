How to Wear a Lace Front Wig With Style

Getting a wig can be a very stressful and difficult process. Other than deciding on which brand to go with, or how much you’re willing to spend on a product, there is also the concern of it not looking as you wanted it to. There are many different types of wigs and it might seem hard to decide on what type to get. In this article, we will be talking about one type of wigs, lace front wigs.

Lace front wigs are a very popular choice due to how easy they are to use and how believable they look. Even tough applying a lace wig is easy and quick, here are a few things that you should know about lace front wigs before you decide to get one.

Pick the right wig

Picking the right wig is the most important part. You definitely don’t want to cheap out nor rush when deciding on what to get. Take all the required steps. Take measurements of the circumference of your head from the front, behind your ears, to the back of your neck, and then back around on the other side of your head. When looking for the right wing, other than looking for personal preferences like color or length, a more important thing tot decide on is whether you’re going to get human hair, or synthetic hair.

Human hair, is known for offering a more natural look and has more versatility when styling. It is also very durable and might even last longer than a whole year. On the other hand, synthetic hair wigs don’t look as natural as human hair, nor does it last as long. It is also harder to stylize, but requires less maintenance.

Putting on your cap

Before putting your wig on, it is vital to test your skin for the. Since some people are allergic to the chemicals that keep your wig in place, you should make sure that you won’t suffer any reaction. You can easily test this by dabbing a small cloth in the chemical and touching your skin with it. If your skin gets red and irritated then you should stop and not put the wig on. If your skin is unaffected then you can go ahead and put the wig on.

The next step is to flatten your hair and cover it with a stocking cap. You can use gel and bobby pins to help with this. If your hair is to long, you can tie it in a ponytail or braids and wrap them tightly around your head. If you already have short hair, you can just skip to the part where you put on the stocking cap.

Pull the cap gently over your head, making sure not to mess up your flattened hair. Make sure that you put the cap on so that you just barely cover your hairline. If you have no or little hair, you should be able to skip this step.

Putting the wig on

An important thing to do before putting the wig on is to prepare your skin for applying the wig. Wash your scalp with warm water and dry it off with a towel. Get some rubbing alcohol and dab it around your hairline.

Once your skin is ready, you need to make sure that the wig fits properly. If your wig feels to tight you can loosen the straps slightly, but it shouldn’t be too loose. You can tell if it’s too loose if its sliding around your head to much and to freely.

Once you’ve put the wig on, it’s time to trim the lace. Clip your hair back so it doesn’t get in the way. Get a pair of pinking sheers and trim the lace close to the hairline. Note that you will only have to do this the first time you put it on.

Styling your wig

How you are going to style your wig depends on the type of wig you have. If you have a synthetic wig, styling will be more difficult, and you won’t be able to use any hot tools. On the other hand, if your wig is made of human hair, then you can style it like you would with regular hair. You can freely use brushes and hot tools.

You can go for any hair style that you like, just know that constantly brushing and messing with your hair can slowly degrade it.

To maintain your wig, you will need to take it off eventually. To do this, remove any adhesive, glue or tape you used to secure the wig. Get some remover and rub it slowly around the tape or glue until it starts to lift of from your head. Then, gently pull it off.

Washing your wig

It is important to wash your wig regularly, about after every 10 wears. Brush any tangles out of the hair, and use shampoo and conditioner to wash it in warm water. Afterwards, before you put it back on again, you must put it on a rack to dry. Make sure to wait until the hair is completely dry before styling or combing.

It’s important that you only use shampoo and conditioner for cleaning real human hair. Using most hair products on synthetic hair wigs will damage them, but you can find alternatives that don’t damage it. You can find them in almost all beauty shops or just get them directly from your wig manufacturer.

Another very important part of maintaining your wig is properly storing it. This will prolong your wigs lifetime greatly. You can keep it on a stand when its not in use. You can usually buy a stand at a wig supply store or online.