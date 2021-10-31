Was Kim Kardashian Just Spotted With a New Boyfriend During Halloween

It could be true! Something is brewing for sure. Km Kardashian was just spotted on a Halloween ride with Pete Davidson. It wouldn’t be all that suspicious if they weren’t holding hands. It is a thrill ride, but was holding hands really necessary? The pair claims they are just friends, but we beg to differ.

Sources close to the couple can’t confirm nor deny the story, so more digging is going to be necessary. For those at the location at a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Ca. on Friday things looked quite cozy. They spent so much time next to each other that both photos and videos of the surfaced. Both of them are without partners at the moment, with Pete being known as someone changing partners frequently in recent times.

At the same time, there was another power couple at the spot. It was Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, turned fiance, Travis Barker. So, it would seem this was a couples out, night. Barker is the key you’ve been looking to unlock this new couple. If you didn’t know Travis and Pete are acquaintances, and through the 182-Blink drummer Davidson got to know the Kardashians. The whole new friendship went through Machine Gun Kelly who knows all parties involved.

Now that you look at it like that, you start believing it all? We have cringe relationships between MGK and Megan Fox, Travis and Kourtney, and now they have made an alliance to create something similar between Pete and Kim. Davidson was recently in a relationship with Kate Beckinsale, which was odd in itself, but being with Kim would be even weirder. But, here we are.

A source close to the Kardashian family negates our suspicions and theories: “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.” As you know, Kim is currently in the middle of the divorce of her husband Kanye West, who was there for her when she hosted Saturday Night Live. During the last week, she said this about her estranged husband: “Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”

Interestingly, Davidson wasn’t part of the SNL show which had Kim in it, as he had a day off. Or, he just wanted to avoid Kanye West? Everything is possible at this point, and we highly doubt it the two are just friends, as they have plenty of those, and are lacking love interests at the moment. What’s even better regarding the two is that they played Jasmine and Aladdin during an SNL sketch, and also shared a kiss. For us, this is enough, as when there’s smoke there ought to be fire.