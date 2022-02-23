Why Video Is Important: What You Need To Know

Much of life has shifted to online mode since 2020, and all industries have adapted to the new functioning method. Businesses have adopted new ways to maximize their sales online. One of the cornerstones of online internet marketing is creating ads that grab the attention of potential customers.

There are many options to choose from when it comes to online advertising. Text, images, or a mixture of both can be employed. However, the best strategy undoubtedly involves the use of video. Video marketing has become one of the most relevant and successful strategies for businesses to build their brand online.

But why is it essential to use video in a marketing strategy? Here are some key points to remember:

Everyone is using video for marketing. So, if you don’t incorporate video into your digital marketing strategy, you will be left behind. Your business will be at a disadvantage compared to businesses that have successfully integrated the element of video into their marketing strategy.

The consumption of video content has skyrocketed since 2020. Here are some statistics to put this into perspective:

According to WordStream, 1/3rd of all activity online is video content.

A 2020 report by Wyzowl found that 80% of the businesses surveyed reported that their sales increased directly due to video marketing. 87% of those surveyed also said that their website traffic increased due to video in their marketing strategy.

The Content Marketing Institute in 2020 found that 71% of businesses in the B2B sector use video marketing, and 66% of B2C businesses also include videos in their marketing strategy.

Compared to texts and images, video is far more engaging for viewers. According to science, our brains can process videos 50000 times faster than text content. Humans prefer videos to texts or images because the latter requires a higher level of cognitive strain to understand something. For instance, we prefer to watch a video about a brand or new product rather than read. Video content is easier to process and delivers all the necessary information. Therefore, video is the way to go for advertisers.

Videos can improve SEO significantly. Videos can greatly help because customers will spend more time on your website if there are videos. It means that customers find your website relevant and interesting. Therefore, search engines will feature a website with relevant videos near the top of search results.

They are great for storytelling and brand-building. In order to popularize your brand, you have to ensure that customers feel a connection to the brand. If they sense an association or relate to the brand’s ethos, they will be more inclined to make purchases, too. Higher sales ensure that your business grows. Video marketing content is the best way to tell your brand’s story and show your products. You can include animation videos, get good actors, and tell a relatable story through your video. Maybe establish a nostalgic connection with your viewers, or talk about some issue that needs attention. Thus, you can use videos to build a connection with your potential customer base.

You can use videos on multiple platforms. The format on different platforms might be slightly different. You can use videos on multiple platforms. However, you can use Invideo, one of the best video editors to create videos for email marketing and your website, and repurpose content on various social media platforms, ensuring greater reach.

Videos provide much insight into the habits of customers. Analytics is an excellent way for businesses to gauge whether their videos and messages are being perceived well by the audience. Videos provide information that text ads do not. For example, how long did customers watch the video? When did they stop watching the video? How many times was it shared? These questions can provide crucial insight to businesses that can help analyze the effectiveness of their strategy. Thus, understanding analytics can help you reach your target audience more effectively.

Videos have excellent ROI. Return on investment is something every new business owner worries about. According to data, 52% of businesses stated that video brought the best ROI numbers. Investing in video marketing may seem like a heavy investment, but you will see better returns in terms of growth and conversions within a few months.

They result in increased sales. Demo and explainer videos are a great way to inform customers about new products that can solve problems. This can directly lead to sales. Some data also suggest that 64% of people who shop online are likely to buy a product after watching a video about it. Conversion rates boost significantly by the presence of videos on your website.

Videos are the most effective option for social media marketing. Social media is the new field for businesses to play in. Millions of people access social media platforms daily, and they are all potential customers. Companies have to tap this potential by approaching social media with engaging videos. People love watching videos on social media platforms, which can convert to sales well. Innovative formats like Reels on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram Stories, and other platforms have made it possible for businesses to get their videos out on social media and gain customers.

Videos are an excellent way for brands to engage in conversations. Social media is all about conversations, and videos can enable businesses to enter any trend or social conversation and gain the attention of potential customers. Relevant brands are appreciated by customers and get more conversions.

Since social media is the most crucial arena for advertisers today, videos are undoubtedly the best content format. This is why all businesses should try and include videos in their marketing strategy.