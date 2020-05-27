How To Create High-Quality Video Ads For Your Video Marketing Campaign

Video marketing has been a staple of advertising for around 80 years, and over that time has effectively driven audiences to make consumption decisions.

Slick TV advertising campaigns, however, can seem out of reach for small-to-medium businesses because of the sheer cost of producing them, with a minimum throughput of $100,000.

Things have changed, however, with the internet and YouTube, which have leveled the playing field in some ways. One billion hours of YouTube videos are consumed every day around the globe. Then there’s Instagram, Facebook, and other content and social media platforms that have recognized the power and appeal of video.

It’s good news for business owners who can’t afford that premium spot during prime time television nor the film crew to document the perfect shoot. You can even produce high-quality videos with just your SmartPhone.

Here are some common types of marketing videos you can produce to engage customers:

1) Product Demonstrations

Show consumers how your product will address their pain points.

2) Customer Testimonials

Let your customers tell others themselves why your product is so great; it’s the best way to gain social capital.

3) Instructional Videos

Educating your potential customer base about how to solve a problem they are having gives consumers added value to visiting your site and will improve consumer trust.

4) Company Culture or Behind-the-Scenes Videos

If you have a large customer base already or an engaged audience, then a behind-the-scenes video could be a fantastic way to embed further the ethos of your company in your customer’s mind.

Whether you have a team or are going solo, there are a few standard rules that apply when crafting your content.

Set out by understanding the purpose behind the video: do you want viewers to buy something, download something, learn about your business, or share your video. The answer will steer the type of video you’ll produce.

Prepare the content of your video. If you’re creating a customer testimonial, one idea is to draft as bullet points the message you want to convey. Then ask your customers questions that will speak to the narrative you’ve created. You can learn how to interview if you’re worried about getting your subjects to feel at ease. Most marketing videos will require a script, however, which will be the essence of your video, so spend time on that text.

Consider the length of the video, which should be short enough that your audience doesn’t move on before they reach the end, and it should be long enough to convey your message.

Use storytelling tools. Can you explain why the product was made a certain way, for instance, and how it makes it different? Think outside of the box and place interesting characters and narratives within your video.

Keep the audience targeted. Although videos are aimed at a bigger base than other online advertising, there should still be an intended audience. Keeping it tight will improve conversion rates. Saif Abbas, head of growth at Incify.co, for instance, says that video ads, when done well, can capture people’s attention quickly. When they’re combined or embedded on the landing page, they can convert visitors into customers, he says.

Don’t be afraid to use emotion or universal truths in your ad. Hone in on the shared love of children, for instance, or the universal lethargy of performing housework.

Don’t forget to include a call to action. It’s all well and good having a great video, but what’s the point if it doesn’t get the viewer to act. You want the sales, the subscribers, and better brand awareness, after all, and it should go without saying that you should include your brand.

Remember to hook your audience. The hook is the initial few seconds of a video that can either grab the viewer’s attention or completely turn them off.

For a smooth shoot, create a storyboard and shot list that puts to translate how you want your script filmed. A shot list can make the editing process so much easier.

Some finer points to note during your shoot include being conscious of the time that you shoot. That is filming when everyone has the most energy, and when the lighting is consistent.

Finally, you need to edit your video, which you can do on a variety of software that’s on the market right now. Alternatively, if you’re on a budget, use a free video editor like FilmForth that can do fast video editing directly on the cloud with exciting features like trimming, combining videos, and adding filters and transitions. You can also download it for free from here.

So, in a few easy and creative steps, you could be on your way to producing viral content and getting your business’s message to more people than you ever thought possible.