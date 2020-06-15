Learn About the Various Types of Roof Styles for Your Shed

Whether you are constructing a new home or want to add a new shed to your existing home, the type of roof is an important decision that you need to make. It is an overlooked, but very important feature in any house. Roofs come in plenty of styles to choose from.

In this article, we will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of different roof types to help you make an informed decision.

3D Shed Plans is one of the best places to get superior quality shed roof plans. With their assistance, you can develop a robust and attractive looking storage or garden sheds right from scratch. Their free guide aims to familiarize you with the building process that includes preparation, materials, objectives, and more.

Gable Style Roof

This is the commonest style that is used in commercial, residential, garage shed construction. This style is also called a peaked or pitched roof because of how it appears. It is easy to recognize by its trademark triangular shape. This roof is very convenient to build, even for people who have no prior experience of working on DIY projects.

Advantages

Washstands snow, rain, and ice, so ideal for extreme climatic conditions

Offers greater space for an attic

Simplified and cheaper construction to develop other roofing types

Disadvantages

Not ideal in regions where hurricanes and high winds occur

Inferior quality construction as well as improper framing results in the collapse of the roof

High winds can result in peeling off of the shingles or sheet metal

Hip Style Roof

The style is characterized by slopes on all its four sides that are equal in length. These sides come together at the top and form a ridge. This type is mostly used in garages, houses, and sheds to keep the interiors cooler in summer.

Advantages

Excellent for regions that experience high snow and wind

Provides space for a loft

Stable as compared to a gable types

Disadvantages

Require more amount of building material that make it difficult to construct when compared to gable roofs.

Added seams cause more leakage

Costly than a gable types

Flat Style Roof

This variety is widely used in industrial or commercial areas, and as the name suggests, it is completely flat. The design doesn’t have a pitch to aid with drainage tasks. Flat styles are the least expensive kinds of roofs.

Advantages

A strong flat style can also be used as a patio

Provides a good place for the installation of solar panels

Convenient to develop with fewer materials

Disadvantages

Low pitch makes them prone to leakage

Not ideal for regions that witnesses high snowfall and rainfall

The overall maintenance expense is high

A-Frame Shed

The unique selling feature of this style is its simplicity in design and affordability. Both these features make it one of the best-selling roof styles in the market. It is a classic roofline that adequately matches several house designs.

It is ideal for homeowners who want a conservative look. The design makes it simpler to add a “storage loft” and shelves, in order to keep seasonal accessories off the floor.

Barn Shed

Barns made in wood are generally seen in country road areas. However, with modern engineering, these barns have greatly improved both in quality and appearance. They are designed to be highly resistant to rot, insects, and decay.

Due to these features, your project is sure to last decades with very minimal maintenance. They are ideal for people who are looking to admire the country-style looks. The addition of a few windows along with a cupola provides better ventilation and adds to the aesthetics.

Craftsman

This type has been used since ancient times. It is characterized by its smooth roof lines and captivating trim accents that make it elegant and appealing. Its windows serve as an important part of the visual functionality, and aesthetics.

Craftsman style is ideal for those who are in search of a shed with workhorse type interior, and elegant exteriors for their workshop.

Workshop

If you have limited space in your home, then you can consider installing the workshop style. This type can be customized with the help of shelves. You can add workbenches to enhance its efficiency. It is also possible to add several windows to it so that natural light surrounds you. This will look like a dream workshop in your backyard.

Modern

Wood-based sheds are modernized to show off that exciting HGTV look. This style is marked by clean lines, an interior filled with sunshine, and a good blend of muted colors. They are ideal for the backyard oasis. Modern designs are ideal for people who desire to build their sheds in accordance to the latest architectural styling.

Storage

The main objective of a storage shed is to free up space in the garage. Shelves and lofts help to keep the equipment and tools in an organized way. This storage type has a sidewall height of 6’ that helps in organizing ladders, rakes, and shovels. You can easily customize them by using wood.

Studio

This style is designed for uses that include a home office, writer’s den, art studio, a backyard getaway, and a yoga studio. It comes with French doors, a welcoming open floor plan, and loads of natural light to create a pleasant environment.

Lean-to Shed

This one appears different than the other types available in the market. In this roof style, there is only one slope to its roof. This is the distinguishing feature of this design. This design provides more storage space and ensures that the roof offers maximum protection from tough weather conditions like snow.

Conclusion

Roof Sheds not just save the place from extreme weather conditions, but also enhance the look of the house. A closer understanding of the different types and style makes it easier to select the most appropriate one from them.