4 Tips How To Clean Berber Carpet – 2020 Guide

Ready to know how to clean your Berber carpet and retain its appeal? In this article, I’m going to share the exact tips to help you accomplish this.

Not to mention, Berber carpet is elegant but the downside is that cleaning stains from Berber carpet can be quite tricky. That’s why knowing some effective DIY stain removal solutions would be crucial for you.

So, without further ado, let’s see how you can maintain the chic look and condition of your Berber carpet below.

1. Following Preventive MeasuresIs Key

Berber carpet is fairly stain-resistant and thus keeping it spotless is much easier than to remove stubborn stains every now and then. Being stain-resistant also means water-soluble marks won’t be a big nuisance. However, oils can still damage their fabrics.

The good news is, you can save a lot of hassle at the doorway simply by putting a mat there. Ask your guests to leave their shoes at the entrance. Stepping on your Berber carpet and eating/drinking anything on it should also be forbidden in your household. Additionally, ensure to wash your hand and keep the clothes clean every time you finish working in your yard or the garage.

These rules are pretty basic and easy enough to implement. It shouldn’t take long for everyone in the house to get used to this hygiene.

In terms of the children and pets, we all know they are silly and love to play messy. In other words, it means your hands and the knees will take a lot of stress trying to spill soda over the carpet and clean it. Do your best to train your kids about maintaining a tidy carpet. Also, keep your pets away from it as much as possible.

Nonetheless, my best advice would be to vacuum clean the Berber carpet on a daily basis. Because this will prevent dirt and debris to accrue and to produce awful stains over time. Long-standing stain can create further trouble by getting trapped deeper into the fabrics. Vacuuming regularly solves this and helps you discharge stains easily with one go.

Also, learn which vacuum cleaner would be best for your Berber carpet according to Home Tech Point.

2. Determine Stain Types

Before removing any stain it is important to identify their type so that the right cleaning approach can be applied.

You can remove water-soluble stains with ease. Just spray some water over the area and it will get rid of the mark. For foods and beverages dyes, soaking a towel in cold water, and then scrubbing the surface will be effective. Insoluble stains like gum grease and oils are the worst type and using baking soda can provide the solution for this instance.

Vacuuming surfeit moisture is always a good starting place regardless of the type of stain you’re dealing with. This will dry out excess dampness preventing mold from forming, which if occurs could be very unhygienic.

3. Identify the Berber Carpet Fabric

Apart from determining the nature of stains, you should identify your carpet fabric type and make stain cleaning more effective. The manufacturer’s manual will be very handy to find this information.

Nylon fibers repel stains remarkably well and hence the easiest to clean.

Olefin is popular for making Berber carpets affordable when also known to be fairly stain resistant. Nevertheless, olefin fibers are susceptible to stains from oily residue including cooking oil, shoes, and even the sebum of human skins. This could be a real headache knowing that you’re most likely to need professional cleaning to get these removed properly.

Wool is the natural ingredient used to make Berber carpets that are the most expensive. Compared to olefin, wool has minimum attractions towards oil and resists soil or dirt quite well too. However, wool is water absorbent and can lead to some troubles during wet cleaning. If you have a carpet cleaner, try using cold water for splendid stain removal.

4. Cleaning Your Berber Carpet: Spot Treatment

The earlier you begin, the quicker you can get rid of stains from your carpet. However, before doing anything, make sure to check your manufacturer’s handbook first. You will find useful information about the best cleaning tools to use for the spot treatment on your specific type of Berber carpet.

You can sprinkle a handful of baking soda and soak the extra wetness from the stain beforehand. You should hold on for a couple of minutes and then vacuum clean right on the stain and the nearby area.

In terms of cleaning up old spills, using superior stain removal products is highly recommended. Mixing up white vinegar with water can be a decent stain removing solution as well.

Remember for spot treatment, you only have to use a very small amount of liquid cleaning solution.

Also, note that you should never attempt scrubbing a stain over and again even when you are faced with a tough one. Because with vigorous scrubbing the last thing you want is to make your carpet saturated and help the stain settle permanently. Always remember to vacuum clean the carpet right after you’re done cleaning stains on it.

You should now end up having the area look fresher than the reminder part of your carpet.

Last but not least, to remove older and pretty deep stain I would suggest hiring a professional cleaner for the best course of action. This way, you can avoid damaging your Berber carpet by trying to make it work by yourself.

Wrapping Up

Coming to the end, I hope the shared information is of use to you. In fact, cleaning your carpet isn’t at all complicated especially when you know how to clean Berber carpet. Just be mindful when using liquid cleaner and keep the precautions in place. Lastly, I wish you have a pristine looking Berber carpet all year round.