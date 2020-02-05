NewsSport

Vanessa Bryant Is Alive: The News About Her Suicide After Kobe’s Death Was a Hoax!

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The news that Vanessa Bryant committed suicide after the tragic helicopter crash, in which her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna died, are fake, fact-checkers claim.

Image source: Youtube

Rumors that Bryant’s widow killed herself spread quickly on social media after a video that supposedly shows a BBC News report of Vanessa’s death appeared on YouTube. This video was shared thousands of times on Facebook.

The video featured a picture of the 37-year-old Vanessa with the words “Rest in peace 1982-2020” written on it. The logo of the BBC News was placed on the bottom right corner of the photo.

The fact-checking site Snopes debunked this lie, saying that the rumors about the death of Kobe Bryant’s widow were “junk news.”

“Multiple red flags indicated that this was a junk news report. For starters, the website Network-Channel-Wereblogs.com is not typically where you’d find video reports from BBC News”, the Snopes claim.

Read Also: Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram Gain Millions of Followers

Image source: Instagram

Also, they give other evidence: “Second, while the preview image listed “BBC News,” the actual video featured unrelated reporting from Fox News’ Neil Cavuto. Lastly, when visiting this website to view the video, only a few seconds played before viewers were prompted to share the report on Facebook. This is not a typical practice of the BBC, but it is common among online hoaxes”.

Image source: Instagram

Vanessa Bryant recently posted a picture of her daughter Gigi on Instagram and wrote an emotional message in captions. “Seeing my baby girl smile and happy again with a basketball under her arm, wrapped in love, just warmed my heart,” Vanessa wrote along with hashtag Mambacita.

Read Also: Vanessa Bryant Breaks the Silence After Her Loss: “I Just Wish I Could Hug Them, Kiss Them and Bless Them”

Trump Will Deploy 20,000 US Soldiers to Europe! Putin Feels...

Donald Trump Trusts Melania Trump With an Important Task

Ivanka Trump Shares a Touching Photo of Her and Donald...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
25 − 12 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy