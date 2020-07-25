How to Spend Your Next Vacation in Ladakh?

Ladakh is one of the beautiful and admirable locations for a perfect vacation. You must spend your valuable time with your loved ones, friends, and family. A trip to Ladakh can be quite enjoyable only when you plan properly and explore as much as possible. There are various places where you can visit in Ladakh.

In the following write-up, know various ways to spend a vacation in Ladakh and make it an adventurous trip. You must be well-prepared to explore beautiful mountains in this attractive tourist spot. You can plan a trip for at least 5 to 7 days, in which you can enjoy chilling temperature, delicious food, monasteries, and a lot more.

What to Pack When You are Going to Ladakh?

If you are planning for a Ladakh trip, you will go to the Greater Himalayas. You must pack a lot of things while traveling at a higher altitude. When you go higher, the temperature will drastically drop to zero degrees. It is vital to keep all the following things while going to this adventurous destination:

Warm jackets along with pullovers Warm mufflers, caps, gloves, socks, etc., to lock your body temperature Thermal inner wears First aid kit, medicines, towels, soaps, and other toiletries Chargers and other battery backup devices Cameras and cell phones Easy to cook or readymade food items Torch, sleepers, and other necessities Extra fuel, engine, and gear oil Raincoats, and waterproof gloves

Things to Do in Ladakh

There are several places where you must go and things to do in this adorable location. You must check out some popular locations to explore the real scenic beauty of the site.

Enjoy Beautiful Mountain Views

If you are traveling to Ladakh in your car or bike, you must enjoy the mountains’ scenic beauty. Feel and relax your mind with a chilling breeze. Take a break while riding, and take amazing pictures of landscapes, rivers, and monasteries. You can drive till the sun is shining and the rest of the time, you can stay in a room and spend valuable moments with your closed ones.

If you visit the place between May to August, the weather is quite pleasant. In months like September and October, you can experience snowfall and extremely chilling weather. Choosing the right time for traveling to Ladakh depends on your preference. In all cases, you can enjoy the beauty of Himalayas.

Sightseeing Local Markets and Town

You must step out of your room to admire the local markets and culture of the city. While sightseeing, you can also enjoy local food and find it interesting to talk to Ladakh. You can make friends there and explore as much as you can. If you love shopping, then you are in the perfect place.

You can shop a lot of antique, religious and popular items in the city for your friends and family. Do not forget to capture memories with your camera. You can also visit nearby places like Leh local market, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, and much more. These places are old and famous, which makes people travel thousands of miles to admiring their beauty.

Camping and Trekking

If you are comfortable staying at extremely low temperatures, you can plan camping near the riverside. If you are fit, then you must try trekking at various locations. Many treks are quite hard for some people.

Choose the best campsite, where you can listen to the sound of the breeze and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. It is the best place to have fun around the bonfire and watching stars for many hours. If you love to do adventures, you must involve in activities like trekking, camping, etc., you must try it on your vacation.

Reach to Different Borders and Passes

It is hard to travel so much of miles, and it is like breaking a record whenever you reach any pass. You can also take interesting pictures and upload them on social media platforms for flaunting your limits.

Many bikers go to Ladakh to travel and break their records. It is necessary to calculate every milestone and reach the desired altitude. You can also install a flag on the location with your name to mark it. This is one of the amazing ways to enjoy your vacation in Ladakh.

Visit Monasteries, Valleys, Lakes, and National Parks

There are several interesting and well-known places to visit in Ladakh, such as Zanskar valley, Hemis Monastery, Nubra Valley, Spituk Gompa, Magnetic Hill, Khardung La Pass, Stok Palace, Tiger Hill, Hemis National Park and many more. If you plan for a vacation in this place, then it is necessary to visit these destinations. Do not waste your time hanging around here and there. It is worthy enough to visit such admirable locations.

You must not ignore crystal-clear lakes like Pangong Tso, Chadar lake, etc., to enjoy the lake’s extraordinary stillness and blue beauty. You can also camp around these lakes and stay for a night. These tourist places are quite popular, and every year, thousands of people come to Ladakh for their vacation.

You can also have delicious street food and dishes that are only available there. It is necessary to capture beautiful pictures of these places to remember it for your lifetime. Mountains and valleys are so adorable that you will like to revisit this place with the same enthusiasm and feeling of adventure.

The Bottom Line

There are quite many ways to enjoy your vacation in Ladakh. Thousands of tourists make plans to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Himalayas in Ladakh. Many places are there to explore the culture and environment of the city. If you are looking for adventurous activities with your friends and family, then also, you can consider this place worthy.

Be prepared with all the listed essentials above to enjoy the trip without any problem. You must go through the article completely to know how you can enjoy to the fullest in Ladakh. You can contact travel agencies like www.ju-lehadventure.com for better planning and guidance.