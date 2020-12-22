7 Safety Tips and Tricks for Using a Firewood Processor

Cutting your own firewood is a great practice. Surely you have seen the woodcutters and in how good shape they are. At the same time, it is very rewarding, because you can save some money you would otherwise spend on hiring someone to do it instead of you. Even better you can even get the whole family to help. If you’ve bought a lot of wood, there’s a lot of jobs to be done. That way, your children will be able to develop a sense of responsibility and increase their level of fitness at the same time. If that’s not beneficial, we don’t know what is.

We can talk about a process that requires some measure to avoid all the possible injuries. Let’s face it, this is something that happens pretty often. Mostly due to the recklessness of the person who is performing this job. It’s needless to say that these measures could easily save your life in some moments. Plus, you will need the proper equipment for this process. If you are interested in obtaining this kind of equipment, check uniforest.de. Therefore, we’ve decided to research these measures with the task of providing you with them on this list of ours.

1. Find a Proper Hearing Protection

Being exposed to loud noises can have a pretty damaging effect on your hearing. Therefore, you should do everything you can to prevent being exposed to it. Just thinking about hearing the work of a chainsaw. Most of the time, they will be near your ears and chances are that you will suffer some consequences. The main reason is that this process is likely to last for a long time. The best way you can protect your hearing is to use earmuffs. If you are happy enough to find the product that will protect you from all the noises produced by the chainsaw or a firewood processor.

2. Choose Proper Boots

The highest percentage of injuries that are likely to happen when you use a firewood processor is from the waist down. That’s why you need to protect your feet from possible injuries. Naturally, the best way you can do that is to have boots that will provide that necessary protection. Probably the commonest injury that happens is when a log falls on your feet. Different from what may happen, it can cause some serious damage and it could leave you out cold for a really long time. Thankfully, there are a lot of boots that are made only for this kind of protection. Once again, this is equipment that can be pretty hefty, but you shouldn’t work without it, believe us.

3. Wear Head Protection

Wearing a helmet is an absolute must due to the fact that some trees can be pretty fragile and they can inflict some serious damage to the head of the cutter. When it comes to the firewood processor, you cannot expect this to happen. Nevertheless, you would need to wear a helmet. The reason is that a bigger chunk of the wood could jump out and hurt you really bad. In some cases, you will be able to find a complete set where you will receive a helmet and goggles at the same time. This is not something that you should miss.

4. Wear Eye Protection

If you have ever witnessed a process of firewood cutting, you know that there is a lot of debris flying around. When you know that, it makes perfect sense that you need to protect your eyes from it. Different from any other kind of equipment, eye protection will not cost you too much. At the same time, there are a lot of options you can choose from. So, you can compare the prices and select the product that will provide you with both the quality and the lesser price. Plus, you can choose between three types of equipment, safety goggles, face shields, and safety glasses.

5. Keep Yourself Hydrated

Since cutting firewood, either with a processor or with a saw is a pretty dangerous thing, you should avoid doing it while you’re feeling tired. If that’s the case, the chances you will hurt yourself in the process get much higher. Therefore, you should take small breaks and keep yourself hydrated. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that you don’t need water in case you are not sweating. It’s equally important to stay hydrated no matter what’s the weather outside. Therefore, you should have a bottle of water with you during the whole process, and you should take breaks from time to time.

6. Wearing Chaps

When talking about chaps, it should be said that this is not the cheapest piece of equipment you will have the opportunity to buy. However, we cannot stress enough how important it is for you to understand its importance. It should be said that that they are important for the protection of your legs, just in case the blade comes in contact with them. You can be sure that you will wish that you’ve put these on in case you face some serious injury. If you are looking for the cheapest possible option, that will provide you with proper quality, you will be able to find it for $70. But, look at it from a proper perspective, you will avoid huge medical bills.

7. Using Gloves

Last but not least, we would like to talk about wearing gloves. This is the best way you can protect your hands from the damaging effects of the debris that would fall out of the tree that you are cutting at the moment. You will see that there are a lot of options you can choose from. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that they’re all the same. It’s nothing like that. So, you need to make sure that you’ve obtained high-quality ones before you should conduct this kind of process. Safety comes first, remember that.

In Conclusion

Now that you are perfectly aware of how dangerous this process can be, you should do everything in your power to protect yourself. Here, you can find the most important safety tips that will increase the level of security.