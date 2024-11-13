Unveiling the Nightlife and Theatres of Soho

Source: essentialliving.co.uk

Explore the vibrant nightlife of one of London’s most bohemian districts, complete with the famed theatres of Shaftesbury Avenue. Soho defies easy definition—it’s more a state of mind than a geographically bound area. Although there’s no Tube station named after it (Tottenham Court Road, Oxford Circus, and Piccadilly Circus are your nearest stops), Soho is a central hub for entertainment and leisure.

Originally farmland, Soho transformed into a parish in the late 17th century, with the aristocracy building new homes there. Its name likely originates from an old hunting cry. By the 19th century, the upper classes had left, and the area faced challenges, including a cholera outbreak. “Hear them down in Soho Square, dropping aitches everywhere”, says Professor Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady”, reflecting the area’s class shifts.

In the 20th century, Soho gained a “seedy” reputation, ironically boosting its appeal to bohemian artists. Shaftesbury Avenue has been a theatre epicenter since the 1880s, and many film companies also set up shop there. Today, the area is a hub for notable pubs and LGBT+ culture. Here’s our guide to the vibrant district and all the entertainment it offers.

Theatres in Soho

Soho Place

The first purpose-built theatre in the West End in 40 years, Soho Place (@sohoplace), opened in 2022. This state-of-the-art venue offers an intimate, flexible space. This autumn, catch the experimental drama White Rabbit Red Rabbit and the pantomime Sensory Cinders, designed for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD).

Palace Theatre

Standing majestically at the top of Shaftesbury Avenue, the Palace Theatre opened in 1891 as an opera venue. Over the years, it has hosted iconic shows like The Sound of Music, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Les Misérables. Currently, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child casts its spell here.

Prince Edward Theatre

Tucked away on Old Compton Street, the Prince Edward Theatre opened in 1930 and became a cinema five years later. Notable productions have included Evita, Mamma Mia!, and Jersey Boys. Disney’s Mary Poppins and Aladdin also graced its stage. Recently, MJ The Musical has been thrilling audiences.

Sondheim Theatre

This venue opened in 1907 as the Queen’s Theatre. After enduring bomb damage in 1940, it reopened in 1959. Les Misérables moved here from the Palace Theatre in 2004. Recently refurbished, it was renamed in honor of Stephen Sondheim in 2019.

Gielgud Theatre

Opening in 1906 as the Hicks Theatre, the Gielgud Theatre has hosted an array of plays and musicals. Renamed in 1994 to honor Sir John Gielgud, recent productions include Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends and Rufus Wainwright’s Opening Night. Upcoming shows include Juno and the Paycock and Oliver!

Apollo Theatre

The Apollo Theatre, designed for musical comedies, opened during the Edwardian era. Recent highlights include Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Jerusalem, and Fawlty Towers.

Lyric Theatre

One of the original Shaftesbury Avenue theatres, the Lyric Theatre, has showcased various performances since the 1880s. Despite mixed reviews, Thriller–Live enjoyed a decade-long run. Currently, Hadestown is captivating audiences.

Pubs and Bars in Soho

Coach & Horses

Known as Soho’s journalists’ pub, the Coach & Horses was immortalized in Jeffrey Bernard’s Private Eye columns. It has welcomed notable patrons like Francis Bacon and The Beatles. Once known for its rude landlord, it now offers a friendlier atmosphere.

The French House

Renamed in honour of Charles de Gaulle, who allegedly penned his WWII speech “À tous les Français” here, The French House has hosted regulars like Dylan Thomas and Lucian Freud. The pub serves beer only in half-pints, except on 1 April.

Dog & Duck

A favorite of George Orwell, Madonna, and the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate), the Dog & Duck offers a literary atmosphere in its dining room.

Admiral Duncan

A prominent gay pub since the 1980s, the Admiral Duncan has existed since the 1830s. It became a symbol of resilience after a tragic bombing in 1999.

Ronnie Scott’s

This world-famous jazz club and bar has showcased exceptional talent for 65 years. It pairs great performances with excellent cocktails and food, making it a must-visit for music lovers.

Restaurants in Soho

Chinatown

London’s Chinatown, established in the 1970s, offers a diverse range of around 20 regional Chinese cuisines. Dim sum is a perennial favourite. The area is particularly vibrant during Chinese New Year.

Brasserie Zédel

This genuine Art Deco restaurant serves French cuisine and evokes an Astaire and Rogers movie atmosphere. Reasonably priced, it also offers shows in the Crazy Coqs cabaret room.

Rita’s

An American fusion restaurant, Rita’s has been committed to ethically and sustainably sourced produce since 2012. All dishes are cooked biodynamically.

Quo Vadis

In business since 1926, Quo Vadis offers seasonal British dishes in a former home of Karl Marx. Gordon Ramsey has called it his favorite London restaurant.

Fun Soho-Related Theatre Facts

The Windmill Theatre remained open throughout the Blitz and was famous for its nude tableaux vivants. The film and musical Mrs Henderson Presents tells the story of its eccentric proprietress, Laura Henderson.

The Apollo Theatre premiered Hobson’s Choice in London in 1916. Interestingly, the world premiere of this Lancashire-set play took place at New York’s Princess Theatre.

The rear of the Lyric Theatre features an original 1767 house front from Sir William Hunter’s former house and museum. He is the namesake of the Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery in Glasgow.

Jessie Matthews, a prominent theatre and screen star of the 1920s and 1930s, was born on Berwick Street. A green plaque commemorates her at the site.

The Final Curtain Call

From legendary theatres to iconic pubs and world-class cuisine, Soho is a treasure trove of experiences waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re a theatre enthusiast, a nightlife seeker, or a discerning foodie, this vibrant district offers something for everyone. Ready to explore Soho? Step into the spotlight and immerse yourself in its eclectic charm.