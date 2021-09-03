4 Ways You Can Track A Cell Phone Location – 2021 Guide

Tracking phones is made very easy nowadays. With all the features that smartphones come with, discovering the location of a device has never been more convenient.

In this article, we will give you 4 ways to do that. We should mention that some work for Android, some work for iPhone, and some for both device types.

1. By Using iPhone’s Tracking Software

When looking at ways to track a phone, you’ll notice that there are a ton of apps that perform this action. But these apps don’t come cheap, and most charge when performing the action.

But there is a way to do it for free. While no doubt many of these apps and software will offer you a demo account and even perhaps one free cell phone tracking location, the next time you try it they will ask you to pay.

So to avoid all that, iPhone users can use the iCloud account of the person they want to track. Doing this might not seem easy, but it is a certified way to acquire someone’s cell phone location.

When you acquire the person’s username and password, you can get the real-time location of the device. The software does this thanks to GPS.

2. By Using an App

We mentioned in the previous point that there are tons of tracking apps on both iPhone and Android stores for you to download. Some of these are indeed free, while others aren’t. You might even find a cheap one that does a great job. Cell phone tracking apps aren’t as convenient as some of the other ways. That’s because of the way these apps work. Namely, you will need to download the app on the person’s cell phone. Otherwise, you won’t be able to track it.

For some of you, this might look like a piece of cake; especially for parents who want to track their children’s movement at any time. But for catching your suspicious spouse, that might seem more difficult. However, it is possible.

Figuring out the best cell phone tracking app to download is also quite the catch. With hundreds if not thousands of tracking apps out there, picking the right one should be done based on user rating, user score, reviews, and of course, price.

But as we said, there are tons of apps out there so you’re probably going to find one that appeals to you.

3. By Using A Website

Cell phone tracking websites are awesome. The reason why is that they’re more convenient than apps. For starters, you don’t need to open the website on the cell phone that you plan on track.

Most of these websites only require you to know the person’s cell phone number and you’re good to go. It is as simple as that. In addition, many of these tracking websites offer all kinds of other services.

From the very basic GPS tracking to SMS and call monitoring, and dozens of other features, these websites are exactly what every parent needs.

However, not every website will be free so you’ll need to find one that falls within your budget needs. Luckily for you, we’ve got you covered and recommend trying find-my-phone.org.

The website works very easily and is simple to use. All you need to do is add the phone number in the required field and they perform a cell phone tracking, giving you the exact location of the device.

4. By Using Tracking Software

There is a fine line between what’s a tracking app and tracking software. While these two terms go interchangeably, they are indeed different.

For starters, apps are only meant for smartphones. You can’t download an app on your personal computer or laptop. But you can download software on both your smartphone and your personal computer.

So tracking software bridges the gap between both types. So are they are different from apps? In most cases, they’re not. They offer the same features as apps do.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give it a try. While most do prefer installing the software on their laptop as opposed to a smartphone, it can be indeed done.

But there is one glaring difference between both. Some cell phone tracking software doesn’t require the software to be manually installed on the device that you plan on track. This is a huge bonus as you can track the device without them knowing about it.

Why Do You Need Cell Phone Tracking?

Now that we’ve given you the lay of the land, let’s see why exactly you need these services.

To Check On Your Family

The first, and probably the most common reason, why people require phone tracking services is to check on their family. As mentioned previously, parents use these apps all the time to check on their kids after school.

They want to know 100% that they are safe and on their way home. While they could very easily call them to know where they are, who’s to say the kid won’t lie to their parent?

To Locate Lost Device

The second most common reason why people use these services is to locate a lost device. This is quite useful when there isn’t anyone by your side who can call your number. More so, it’s even more useful if you’ve lost it somewhere outside.

Since these apps, software, and websites get the location of the device through GPS, you will know the exact location of the device.

To Monitor A Suspicious Spouse

And lastly, although certainly not the least of the reasons why people use these services, is to monitor a suspicious spouse. Not every marriage is happy. But sometimes, people do all kinds of evil things. If you suspect that your spouse is cheating on you, then these apps, websites, and software are an absolute must.

They will tell you the exact location of the device and with that the exact location of your spouse. This will put any doubt to rest and you’ll know for sure where he or she is. With all that said, you could very easily monitor other people in your life not just your spouse.