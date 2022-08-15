Top 5 Irresistible Tourist Spots in France to Visit This Summer

France has been beaconing tourists from different nooks and corners of the world for centuries. Among European nations, France offers everything that a tourist may want.

People rush to France for refreshing vacations. It is also ideal for group tourism. Summer in France is equally exotic, and travelers would love the experience.

France is often described as a virtual paradise of Europe. It has something for each tourist: culinary variety, delicious dishes, shopping, adventure sports, and historical monuments.

France attracts tourists and travelers from every part of the world. If you want to know more about France and its tourist places, you can get plenty of information on Gralon.

Tourists Are Flocking in France

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay indoors for the last couple of years. Frequent lockdowns and prohibitory orders on the congregation of people on sea beaches and other tourist places created a psychological trauma for them.

As the COVID-19 situation is improving worldwide, people are now coming out of their homes to indulge in relaxing holidays. They are rushing to France and other tourist spots of Europe to breathe fresh air, sunbathe on sea beaches, and roam around the historical places.

Historical spots and other popular tourist spots in France are now attracting hundreds of people from various nooks and corners of the world.

New Tourist Norms Introduced in France

France is formulating policies to make tourism friendly to ecology, aquatic life, marine life, animal life, and forests. Inbound tourists to France should follow these new norms.

The new laws also envisage no damage should be made to the historical sites and archaeological monuments. The French people are sentimentally associated with the history, legends, and pride of France’s vibrant history and heritage. Tourists need to abide by all the rules and tourism guidelines prescribed for them.

Most ancient cities in France attract a large number of tourists every year. The authority has introduced a new quota system to limit the daily footfall of tourists at the historic site of Calanque de Sugiton.

Similarly, the oldest French city, Marseille, was founded by the Grecians 2600 years ago. This ancient site now can have only 500 visitors a day.

A large number of people crossing 3000 used to flock here daily in earlier times, but now the new restriction has been imposed to protect the site.

Corsica, another picturesque island of France, also imposed prior permission and reservation to visit such historical sites as Lavezzi Islands, Restonica Valley and Bavella Needles.

The basic purpose of this restriction is to preserve the pristine ecology of these places of tourist attraction.

Tourism in France in the Post-pandemic Scenario

The new rule announced by France in 2022 has been welcomed by tourists. It benefits them greatly. Tourists from other countries are no longer required to give a declaration that they are not infected with COVID-19.

In many cities, the antigen test on arrival has also been waived off. The production of vaccination certificates from certain countries is also not mandatory these days as it happened to be in the past.

People from other countries can easily enter France without any need for additional health checkups. As long as they don’t show any visible symptoms of a contagious disease, no medical test is required.

During the pendency of the pandemic, a person arriving in France had to give a compelling reason for traveling to France. From the year 2022, you don’t require to give such details.

5 Irresistible Tourist Spots of France You Shouldn’t Miss Out Visiting in 2022

A nature’s bounty, France has many things to offer as far as tourism is concerned. The country has a large number of places that are significant for tourism purposes.

Here are five irresistible tourist spots that you must visit this year:

1. Paris

A global tourist attraction, the capital of France, is enticing. Paris has everything to offer to a tourist: scenic beauty, historical monuments, royal palaces, places associated with the French Revolution of 1789, local cuisine, art galleries and shopping malls.

For centuries together, it was the cultural capital of the world. Even now, no city can replace it.

2. Cote d’Azur

It means ‘Coast of Blue’ in English. You can easily move to Italy from this tourist spot as shares its borders with Italy. Once you are Menton, you are just a few yards away from Italy.

It is a sea destination and also known as the French Riviera for the English-speaking people.

3. Mont Saint-Michel

A very famous tourist spot, Mont Saint-Michel is located on the historic Normandy Coast. This historic spot witnessed several historic battles in its fiery past.

Mont Saint-Michel is a UNESCO-listed heritage site. Tourists can find some of the best examples of medieval architecture and historic monuments at this very spot.

4. Provence

It’s a tourist’s paradise. Nestled among the olive groves and beautified by mountains, Provence is famous for Mediterranean cuisine. It had been a favorite place for painters and artists like Picasso, Cézanne, Matisse, and Chagall.

5. Carcassonne

An ancient city, thriving for the last about 800 years, Carcassonne is known for its historic and ancient turreted towers and crenelated ramparts. It is a UNESCO-listed French town where you can find a large number of ancient towns.

In Conclusion

If you wish to visit a country in Europe, France should be on top of your mind. Especially for tourists and travelers who haven’t explored France, they must do so this year. The country offers a complete bouquet of tourism. It has everything you may dream of witnessing in front of your eyes.

If you want to bask in sun at the seaside, you have a large number of places. Brittany can be your first halt in your holiday expedition to France.

Similarly, if you want to be amidst forts or castles of historical importance, you can visit Rocamadour. If you are touring France to see cave paintings, you have Lascaux. It is a UNESCO-listed pre-historic cave painting site.