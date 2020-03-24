Top Upcoming Summer Festivals in London in 2020

London summer is the best time to step out of your homes, socialize with friends, and enjoy yourself. If you are in a dilemma about what to do, then you must find out about the upcoming summer festivals where you can head. Each festival is full of fun, joy, and lots of music and food. This is the season to dress down, relax, and get vibing with everyone around you. If all your friends have already headed out of the city and you’re alone, don’t you worry! The festivals can get new pals, get drinking, get festive!

Bushstock Festival- Date to be announced soon

The Bushstock Festivals is perhaps one of those days when introverts and extroverts can step out alike to immerse themselves in a day of music and soulfulness. Essentially, this festival provides a platform for both famous and not so famous artists to perform together. They share space and create magic. It encompasses mainstream as well as new and raw talents together. You are bound to find a new favorite and spend the rest of the months in knowing them more.

Junction 2 – 5th and 6th June 2020

Junction 2 is a relatively new name to appear on the list of top summer festivals that you should not miss. It promises to offer every visitor a line of fantastic DJs mingled with the latest urban infrastructure.

Cross the Tracks – 7th June 2020

The Cross the Tracks London summer festival is held on a Sunday this year. It means that you do not need to worry anymore about spending the perfect Sunday. It is an off-beat event where you can enjoy soul, jazz, and reggae. This is not it. There will be over 40 food stalls to keep you full all day, and you can also shop from the creative markets. It is the perfect venue to let go of all your inhibitions and live in the moment!

Mighty Hoopla- 6th June 2020

The Mighty Hoopla event is a gala day for all Londoners. Taking place at Brockwell Park in, this event wants you to dress as quirky as possible. You can wear bright colors, put glitters on your face, color your hair, make mismatching braids, go emo, and whatnot! Some of the performers that you can witness are Atomic Kitten, Anastacia, Natasha Bedingfield, Gabrielle, and Sonique. Moreover, Sink the Pink will keep you energized throughout. To top it all, you can enjoy the cabaret show by The Cocoa Butter Club.

Wireless- 3rd to 5th July 2020

The Wireless music festival is one of the most significant events that you can attend in London. All set to take place in Finsbury Park, this festival is a platform to enjoy hip-hop, grime, R&B, garage, soul, and other urban music styles. Though the artist lineup for this year is still under wraps, you must not delay in buying your tickets. Some of the top names that performed here last year were Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, J Hus, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Field Day- 11th July 2020

Field Day is a stunning music festival where you can dance your heart out to hip-hop beats and let go of all your stress. You would be mistaken if you thought that it’s like any other music festival. It is a one-stop place for grime, disco, and electronica together. This year, the Field Day event has moved to a new location. It will be held at The Drumsheds in north-east London. Though the artist lineup for this year is still under covers, there is a complete guarantee that it will be excellent. Some of the artists that performed last year were Skepta, Maya Jane Coles, Jungle, and The Black Madonna.

British Summer Time- 3rd to 12th July 2020

No matter if you are a native Londoner or just a visitor, I am sure that you must be aware of Hyde Park and its picturesque scenery. You would be surprised to learn that the British Summer Time event takes place in this lush spot, and you can delve into a week-long plan of merry-making. Some of the top activities they organize are movie nights, live screening of the great Wimbledon matches, and countless stalls of beers, cocktails, and lip-smacking street food. You can also enjoy waffles, icecreams, fresh strawberries, and more.

Field Maneuvers- 4th to 6th September 2020

Field Maneuvers is undoubtedly one of the most exciting summer festivals because it has an aura of secrecy to it. The location of the festival will be revealed to ticket holders shortly before the event. Thus, it truly has a vibe of being underground. Moreover, the artists’ lineup hasn’t been announced either. But, there is a complete guarantee that leading DJs will be summoned for the night to keep the party on till the next morning. The unique event has taken on the tag of a ‘no-frills rave.’

The summer festivals, as mentioned above, are ideal for party lovers! Start making your 2020 calendar already, and remember to include all that we have just told you. It is best to carry a fanny bag for your mobile phone and essential cards.