8 Tools That You Must Have For Making Perfect Fresh Pasta At Home

Making pasta from scratch is a lot of fun, and it’s not as difficult as you might think. In fact, with the right tools, it can be quite easy! In this blog post, we will discuss 8 essential tools that you need for making perfect fresh pasta at home. We’ll also provide some tips on how to use them properly. So whether you’re a beginner or an experienced pasta maker, this post is for you.

1. Strainers

You will need a strainer to drain the water from your cooked pasta. A colander works well for this purpose. If you are making fresh pasta, you will also need a strainer to remove the dough from the water. A large mesh strainer is ideal for this task. You can find strainers at any kitchen supply store or check for more details check thrivecuisine.com online. Additionally, some types of strainers such as the chinois can also be used for making sauces. Without a strainer, it would be difficult to cook pasta or remove fresh dough from boiling water.

2. Rolling Pins

Rolling pins are an important tool for making pasta. There are a few different types of rolling pins, but the most common is the standard rolling pin. This type has two wooden dowels that are about 18 inches long and ¾ inch in diameter. The dough is rolled out between these two dowels.

There is also a French rolling pin, which has a single cylindrical dowel. This type is better for thicker doughs because it gives more control over the thickness of the dough. Finally, there is the Italian rolling pin, which is tapered on both ends and has ridges down its length. This type is good for delicate kinds of pasta because it doesn’t roll the dough as thin as other types of rolling pins.

3. Pasta Machines

A good pasta machine is worth its weight in gold. It will make light work of rolling out dough and cut it into perfectly even noodles. A hand-cranked pasta machine is the best type to get, but an electric one will do in a pinch. Look for one that has adjustable thickness settings and comes with a cutter for making fettuccine or linguine noodles. If you're serious about making fresh pasta at home, then you need to invest in a good-quality pasta machine. This handy kitchen tool will make light work of rolling out dough and cutting it into perfectly even noodles. A hand-cranked pasta machine is the best type to get, as it gives you more control over the thickness of your noodles. However, an electric pasta machine will do in a pinch. Just be sure to look for one that has adjustable thickness settings and comes with a cutter for making fettuccine or linguine noodles.

Pasta machines are available in a range of prices, so you don’t need to break the bank if you’re not ready to make such a big investment just yet. But if you’re serious about making fresh pasta at home regularly, then I highly recommend investing in a good quality machine. It will save you time and hassle in the kitchen and is definitely worth its weight in gold.

4. Knives

You might not think that knives are all that important in making pasta, but having a good set of them can make a difference. A sharp knife will help you to cut your dough more evenly, and a serrated knife can help cut through tougher doughs. invest in a good set of knives and you’ll be able to make perfect pasta every time. The best type of knives to use for pasta-making is the Italian-style knives, which have a curved blade that is perfect for slicing through dough. You can find these knives at most kitchen stores.

5.Cutting Boards

You will need a cutting board to make your pasta. A good quality cutting board will make it easier to cut your pasta dough. It is also important to have a cutting board that is big enough to accommodate the amount of pasta you plan on making.

You can find cutting boards made from different materials, such as wood or plastic. If you are looking for a durable cutting board, choose one made from hardwood. If you are looking for a cutting board that is easy to clean, choose one made from plastic. When choosing a cutting board, make sure it is smooth and level. You do not want your pasta dough to stick to the board or be uneven when you cut it.

6. Measuring Cups and Spoons

Of course, you need these to make any recipe, but they’re especially important when making fresh pasta. Measuring the flour is crucial to getting the right consistency in your dough, and measuring the water is key to getting the perfect ratio of liquid to flour. A general rule of thumb is that you want about 100 grams of water for every 100 grams of flour, but it’s always best to measure out the ingredients so that you can be sure you’re getting it right.

When it comes to measuring spoons, it’s best to have a set on hand that goes down to at least a tablespoon so that you can get an accurate measurement of the salt (which is also crucial for making pasta).

7. Mixing Bowls

Without a doubt, the most important kitchen tool when it comes to making fresh pasta is a good-quality mixer. A handheld mixer will do in a pinch, but for larger batches or doughs that require more elbow grease, nothing beats a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. If you don’t have a stand mixer and don’t want to invest in one, then a large bowl and wooden spoon are all you need to mix your dough by hand. Just be prepared for a workout! Either way, once your dough is mixed and kneaded, cover it with a damp towel and let it rest for at least 30 minutes. This will give the gluten in the flour a chance to relax and make your pasta dough more elastic.

Mixing bowls come in all shapes and sizes, so choose the one that’s best suited for your needs. If you’re just starting, we recommend picking up a medium-sized bowl with a capacity of at least four cups. As you get more experienced, you may want to invest in bigger bowls or even an electric mixer with a dough hook attachment. No matter what size bowl you use, make sure it’s deep enough so that the dough won’t touch the bottom when you mix it.

8. Spoons

There are a few different types of spoons you can use for making pasta. A soup spoon or tablespoon is good for scooping up the flour and then mixing it with the eggs. You can also use a pastry knife to mix the dough, but I find that using my hands works best. A rubber spatula is great for scraping down the sides of the bowl and helping to form a ball of dough. And finally, a fork is perfect for cutting through the pasta dough and removing any excess flour.

Pasta is a delicious and versatile dish that can be enjoyed with many different sauces. By using the right tools, you can make perfect pasta every time at home. These eight tools are essential for making fresh pasta.