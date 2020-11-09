8 Gadgets That Should Be In Your Kitchen – 2020 Guide

Whether you prefer robust recipes or ramen noodles, there are several important gadgets that should be in every kitchen. Nowadays, there are culinary tools for everything. With so many options in the marketplace, it is important that you know the products and brands that offer the best value. As you look for the components that you need in your kitchen, it is useful to use shelf.guide to make informed purchases. In this article, we will share eight essential items that every kitchen should have.

1. Blender

Blenders are often used to grind coffee beans, create healthy salad dressings, or make smoothies. Although blenders can be straightforward, they can also be used for more unique purposes. When you are feeling experimental, they can be used to puree baby food or create flavorful milkshakes. These devices allow you to get creative with the snacks you keep on hand. Blenders also make cleaning easy. If you make a smoothie or a soup in this device, you can fill the blending cup with soap and water and allow it to clean itself.

2. Colander

When you make pasta, beans, and certain grains, you must use a colander to drain the ingredients. Without a colander, you will have to try to drain a pot or can without spilling any of the ingredients, which can be extremely tedious. Colanders are inexpensive, easy to clean, and simple to store. These dishes come in all shapes and sizes. When you are shopping for the perfect colander, make sure that you purchase one that has openings small enough that it can strain out liquid without losing any of the main dish.

3. Instant Pot

No matter what your daily routine consists of, you likely experience days when you are rushing to throw a meal together. Maybe you worked a long day, and when you get home, your kids are ravenous. Maybe you forgot to meal prep, and now you need something to eat before your next meeting. When you use an instant pot, you can cook an entire meal in less than 30 minutes. From veggies to soups, rice to meat, an instant pot can cook a variety of dishes quickly. Although instant pots are easy to use, you do have to learn all of their quirks. There are many different settings and features on the typical instant cooking device. There are options for cooking soup, rice, beans, poultry, grain, and more. In order to cook dishes appropriately, you must follow recipes diligently.

4. Slow Cooker

Slow cookers (or crockpots) are useful when you are on a compressed time frame. If you are expecting to get home late from work, throw ingredients into the slow cooker on “low” for the entire day. When you get home, your meal will be done cooking. People commonly use slower cookers to prepare soups or shredded meats. Many people choose to use slow cookers for their ease of use. Most of these devices only have two settings – low and high. You can hardly mess up a recipe that is concocted with a slow cooker. Nowadays, slow cookers are used to create many unique recipes including mulled wines, breads, and cakes.

5. Plastic Storage Containers

When you are following a recipe, it likely makes more than just one serving, which can often leave you with leftovers. Having a variety of plastic storage containers allows you to properly store leftover dishes. Make sure to purchase dishes that can accommodate freezing, refrigerating, and microwaving. If you frequently bring food on the go, it is important to have storage that fits in your lunch bag or purse. Besides storage, containers help you organize your pantry and your fridge in a neater fashion. Instead of having bags and boxes of food crammed into an area, you can arrange everything nicely in containers.

6. Meat Thermometer

All meats need to be cooked at varying temperatures. To ensure that your family does not incur any illnesses due to undercooked meats, it is important to have a meat thermometer. These not only preserve health, they help your meat uphold maximum flavor. High quality meat thermometers are affordable. When shopping for a meat thermometer, make sure to look for an option that is easy to use on the stove, in the oven, or on the grill. Many people utilize thermometers when cooking meat in the sous vide. Meat thermometers allow you to cook your main dish perfectly, every time.

7. Chef’s Knife

Have you ever tried to cut a piece of produce that was firm, like a sweet potato or a watermelon? Using a small or dull knife on a large piece of produce is frustrating. When shopping for the perfect knife, it is important to find an option that you feel comfortable with. Since large knives may be a safety hazard, it is critical that you find a way to store the utensil properly. Sharpen your knife regularly so that it can continue to slice products adequately.

8. Cast Iron Skillet

Cast iron skillets make it easy to add flavor to every dish. These skillets can be used for meats, veggies, desserts, and breads. The more you cook in a cast iron skillet, the more seasoned it will become. Beware, this dish is heavy and requires specific cleaning protocol to be followed. Since these dishes are thick, they are built to last a lifetime. You can use cast iron skillets on the stove, in the oven, or on the grill

Summary

Kitchen gadgets can be complex and confusing. When you are determining the necessary tools that you need in your kitchen, you must consider the type of recipes you typically cook. Whether you are a newbie in the kitchen or an expert chef, there are some products that everyone can benefit from. There are some basic kitchen skills that can help take your dishes to the next level. By finding versatile tools, you can create recipes with ease.