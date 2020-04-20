5 Tips To Get A Date in 2020

Being single sometimes suck. Most people do not like to be lonely. We are social beings and need love and care to survive or rather function properly. Sometimes you need just that special person to make your life all great.

If you feel frustrated looking at couples and wondering why you have to be lonely on a day of love, then you have to take a good look at yourself and see what you can do to become a better person. The bottom line is that be it men or women people just like a nice person. If you are looking for some ways to get a date this valentine, then here are some ways that might help.

1. Dating apps

Technology is slowly taking over various aspects of our life. I mean that in the right way. It makes things more comfortable and more efficient. Earlier it was tough to get a date. This was because one person could only be connected to so many people. But with the coming of the internet, everything has changed. People are more connected than they were ever before. Check out this link to know about multiple dating apps, one of the most famous being Tinder.

It is a great way to meet new people and see if you are compatible. If things click, you can see where it goes from there. Remember not to lie in your bio and don’t boast. Create a bio that is honest and a bit funny. Most people like a good sense of humor. Keep it real so that if someone swipes or chooses you, they do not have any false expectations. So, go on and sign on to any dating app.

2. Ask an opposite-gender friend who knows you (if you are straight)

If you are a man looking for a girlfriend, then you can probably ask any of your female friends who have a good rapport with you to help you find someone. They must know a lot of girls and might hook you up with someone they think will be compatible with your personality. They might also let you know if there’s something in your attitude that might run the opposite gender in the wrong way, even if you do not know about it.

Sometimes just changing the way you talk and adjusting the volume can make a huge change to your personality. Taking their advice and help is one of the best methods out there. It has been going on for generations that a female or male friend introduces you to an opposite gender person in hopes of hooking you up. The reason I said this is for straight people is that I don’t have much idea about gay people. But I guess having your friends introduce you to someone is a great way even if you are gay.

3. Go to a singles event

Now, if you have been single for a long time, then you might have been invited to a singles party. There is a tonne of parties held every year for singles during valentine’s Day they can party together. You will need up finding lots of single people there and who knows you might end up meeting someone. You will see countless testimonials on social media where people are saying how they met each other on a party of mostly single people.

This works because most people who go to this event hope that they do not have to come back here again the next here, so there’s underlying desperation. So, keep a friendly attitude, be nice, and approach people. Even if you don’t hit it off, you might end up making a couple of friends who might help you in the future with your dating endeavor, as mentioned in the above point.

4. Go to the single parent group

Now, I have to credit this one to Renee Stansky from The Attractive Man YouTube channel. Go check out her videos. If you are a single parent looking to hook up with someone, one of the best places to go to is a single parent meet. This will help you meet a lot of people who are in a similar situation and thus you can always have something to talk about.

You can talk about your struggles and daily routine and will find common ground. You can build it up from there and see if you can get a date. To find a single parent group, you have to go online and Google it. There’sThere’s a high chance that people will be feeling a bit lonely at this time of the year so you can always ask them out. Just be nice about it, and even if you get rejected, there’s no harm. Just try with someone else who is ready to give it a shot

5. Be flexible

This is a very important thing to keep in mind while trying to find a date. Remove all the deal-breakers. Give people a chance. Don’t be stubborn. Everyone will want to date a supermodel but chances are if you spend more time on the couch watching Netflix it will be very difficult for you to find a supermodel to date.

I am pretty sure they like active, fit, hygienic people who also Netflix and chill. So, why not ditch your criteria and give someone a chance. Who knows you might like something in them that you never thought about. If you only like tall guys or girls, you will never know many beautiful people out there who might treat you much better. This goes both ways. Being flexible will make you expect less and have more fun.

May Cupid bless you with his arrows.