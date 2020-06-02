Tiffany Trump Joins Blackout Tuesday Movement

NEW YORK POST – 06/02/2020: At the moment, we have people protesting all over the United States over the killing of George Floyd and the issue of police brutality and racial injustice. On social media outlets, we have a viral trend happening called Blackout Tuesday.



People who joined are showing their support for late George Floyd and pointing out racial injustice. One of the people who joined this trend is Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump.

You do this by posting a square black photo on your social media account. Tiffany did this by posting a photo on her Instagram profile. The pic was followed by Helen Keller’s quote that goes as follows: “Alone we can achieve so little; together, we can achieve so much.”

The trend was started by people who are fed up with racial injustice still present in the United States of America. The initial spark was the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer. All of this reminded us of former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick who kneeled to the national anthem trying to draw attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

Many celebrities joined the movement, including Martin Luther King III, Nina Dobrev, and Lupita Nyongo, among others.

At the same time, the father of Tiffany Trump, President Trump is calling for military action in his tweets: “NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!!”

