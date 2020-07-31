We all know how much money professional athletes are making in sports today. Basketball players are getting huge deals left and right in the United States, football (or soccer) players have always been some of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

But, we live in a day and age where eSports is a huge thing. Over the course of the last decade, there have been many video games that have become just like traditional sports.

People are playing these video games at the highest level, they are joining teams that are paying them a whole lot of money to play in leagues and tournaments across the world. Why? Well, there are a lot of people that play these games casually, just like traditional sports, and they are interested in watching somebody play at the highest level there is.

Thomas „Tommey“ Trewren is a professional Call of Duty player that has made millions of dollars behind the screen and in front of his keyboard. This 27-year-old Britt is one of the most decorated and the most popular Call of Duty players from Europe.

Tommey has ben on the COD scene for a long time now, always being one of the best players from Europe, playing for some of the biggest organizations. Epsilon eSports and Millenium are just two examples, but he is known for creating his own team called Vitality Storm, under Vitality organization.

Some of the organizations in eSports are having teams for multiple games. For example, Fnatic, Splyce, and Vitality are great examples of that. It means that they are some of the biggest organizations in the eSports world. Tommey has been a part of all of these three teams in his career.

Call of Duty gaming franchise is quite big – today we have a whole bunch of COD games that have been played all around the world. Tommey has played them on a professional level, games like Call of Duty 4, Black Ops, Black Ops 2, Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4, Modern Warfare 3, Infinite Warfare, Advanced Warfare, and Ghosts are the games that he played.

His most successful year was 2016 when he won just a little bit under 40 million dollars! In the next two years that „slipped“ to 31 million dollars and 22 million dollars respectively. In 2019, the amount of money that he won stabilized and it is still 22 million dollars.

He made the most money when he was playing with the Millenium team, while the game that got him the most cash is COD Black Ops 3 – 39 million dollars was the total amount of money that he won playing this game.

It is interesting that his largest prize from a single tournament came in 2011 when he won 17 million dollars playing Call Of Duty XP.

After all of these numbers, you are probably wondering how much money has he made in his career in total. Well, this guy that has won 29 tournaments, was runner up 19 times and grabbed 12 3rd place finishes has won 162.5 million dollars in 82 tournaments that he has played so far!

Right now, he is playing for the DAL Empire team, COD franchise from the US. Tommey joined the team on November 4th of 2019 and he is currently a sub for this squad.