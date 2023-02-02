5 Things to try if you Are struggling to afford your medication

Dealing with any health issue can be difficult, and as the old saying goes, “A healthy person has a thousand wishes, a sick person only one.” Now, things get even more complicated when you have to pay for certain medications, as we all know how costly this can get, but there is always a solution which is something we will discuss and try to help you with.

Check the generic version

Most prescribed drugs have a generic version, which is far less costly than the one made by the famous brand, but not many people know about this fact. Now, the most common belief is that these types of drugs are not as beneficial as those made by some famous pharmaceutical companies, which couldn’t be further from the truth. Namely, just because the manufacturer is not that well-known doesn’t mean that the product, or in this case, a medicine, is not good. On the other hand, the main goal of some low-profit organizations is precisely to manufacture medicine that’s available for more people. Their goal is to provide necessary medical care to as many people as possible instead of looking just to gain as much profit as possible.

Because of all this, the best idea is to ask the doctor whether the generic version is available and, if so, which of them they recommend if there are more options. There is no need to worry if it will be efficient, as the specialist will give you a drug with exactly the same ingredients, and the only thing that’s different is the manufacturer and distributor. Another person who can recommend the equivalent is the pharmacist, but the doctor needs to mention it in the prescription, which is why you should always consult a doctor before making any decision. It is never a good idea to do it on your own and search for medicines online, as one small mistake can do a lot of harm and endanger your health, especially in the case when you already take some medication, as certain medications might not go well when mixed, and that’s something only your doctor will know.

Check the price in different pharmacies

Okay, this should go without saying, but many people go to the first drugstore and buy their medications without even considering other stores and comparing the prices. Now, certain medication has the same price regardless of where you buy them, but the price of most of them differs from one store to another, which is why if you want to save a few bucks, make sure to check all available options. In general, this info might surprise some people, but the reality is that the price of some medicines differs a lot in various stores, and because of that, it is always good to do some research and check it.

Besides that, some of them have great loyalty programs, and by becoming their regular customer, we get a loyalty card that allows us to use some discounts on certain drugs. Visit a few local pharmacies and check their prices and loyalty programs before deciding which of them can help you save the most money. If you are not a big fan of walking around, there is always an option to check a website or call the pharmacist for the necessary information. In essence, spending some time and doing research can always save you some money, and this tip applies to many other things besides picking the medication.

Larger quantities may cost less

Although it sounds absolutely unreal, buying larger quantities of drugs can lower the total amount on the bill. Most pharmacies have great discounts on quantity, which means that buying the medicines needed for a three months period will be much cheaper than buying them every month. All you need to do is ask your doctor to prescribe you a three-month supply instead of one, and you will save some money for the next prescription. Besides that, it will make it much easier because it won’t be necessary to worry about drugs every month, so you can relax and enjoy something you love.

Online pharmacies can be a solution

Thanks to modern technology and the internet, we can do most things online and even pay our bills or order something, but many people are still not used to buying their medicines in this way. We understand that doing so can be a bit problematic, especially if you are not that fond of online shopping, but there are plenty of benefits to buying medication online. The first thing to know is that online pharmacies are as reliable as land-based ones, and most of them have both options but much better conditions for people who shop online.

It is also necessary to show a valid prescription, and they have a licensed pharmacist who can answer all our questions, but the best thing is that we do not need to leave our homes as everything we buy will be sent right to our address. Besides that, there are always some discounts that make the total amount of money we need to pay much lower than in some regular stores. Because of that, it is surely worth considering. Of course, spending some time to go through all the options and find the best pharmacist online is also a must, but doing so can save you a lot of money in the long run.

Consider buying medication abroad

Now, this might be a bit tricky as ordering medication from some foreign country in most cases mean that you will have to fill out many forms, but luckily there is a great solution. Namely, getting prescriptions and medication in Canada is much easier and even more convenient for US citizens, which is why doing so is getting so popular. Another benefit is that you can fill out all the forms, get the prescription, and order certain medications online, and they will be shipped to your home address in the US. Now, the thing that might worry someone is the selection of medicines, but if you pick a renowned company, this shouldn’t be an issue, and you can find more info on this at https://www.pricepropharmacy.com/