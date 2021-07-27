5 Things You Should Know About Your Laptop Battery – 2021 Guide

No matter how carefully you use your laptop on a day-to-day basis, the battery is bound to lose its efficiency in the long run. That is because every battery is built like that, and the time comes when you must get the battery of your laptop replaced by a good service provider.

However, if you choose to buy the battery of your laptop from a third-party laptop battery manufacturer, you must act carefully, and you must consider a few important things before doing so.

In this article, we will share with you some secrets you should know about your laptop battery before replacing it. Knowing these points will also help you use your laptop responsibly, and you might be able to elongate the lifespan of your laptop battery.

1. Always Beware

As a person looking to buy a replacement battery for your laptop, you should always beware. Ideally, you should always buy your replacement battery from a certified third-party battery manufacturer. This way, you will be able to keep your laptop safe from a substandard battery and will be able to get a long service time from it.

You will find lots of cheap battery replacement providers on online selling platforms. But you should never even try to save money on important repairs and replacements like these.

To provide you with low battery price, low-quality manufacturers use improper and substandard components in batteries, do not test their batteries for safety in a proper way, do not have a customer service to help you in the case of any emergency, and do not have a clear return and exchange policy. All of this can become a pain in the head as soon as you start facing issues with your new laptop battery. So, always buy from a certified battery manufacturer who is known for good customer service.

Moreover, you should always try to buy a replacement battery from your country of origin. This way, if you start facing any issues with your battery after a few months, you will be able to easily contact their customer support, and maybe claim your warranty easily. On the other hand, an overseas manufacturer might straight up refused to take your warranty claim, or might respond very slowly.

So, the first secret to buying a good replacement battery is that you should choose a reliable manufacturer.

2. Don’t Go For Shiny Labels

Another tip you should keep in mind if you want to keep yourself away from overspending on an average laptop battery is that you should not go for shiny labels and brand names. That is because even the most popular battery manufacturers use parts from third parties to manufacture them. It is easy to think that your laptop battery is superior just because it has a brand name printed on it.

But in reality, there is nothing making your laptop battery superior as compared to other third parties, especially as long as the components used in manufacturing those batteries are exactly the same. The only difference is in the brand name printed on top of them which makes you think that they are superior as compared to other OEM manufacturers. So, when you are looking for a battery, you should look for reliable names in the international battery market instead of looking for overall big brands.

By keeping this deep in mind, you can save yourself a lot of money while buying the same high-quality battery from an OEM manufacturer as compared to a big name brand. For this, you should read some reviews before investing in a replacement battery.

at breakfixnow. Reliable laptop repair companies use the best quality laptop batteries without you asking for it.

3. Lifespan of a Battery Depends on Various Factors

There is nothing other than high-quality internal components which make a laptop battery last for a long period of time. Batteries which are made with high-quality components are made to last for a long period of time. These batteries actually do last for a long time before losing their efficiency. This is much better in comparison with the laptop batteries which are made with only one purpose in mind, and that is saving money. On an average, you should expect your laptop’s battery to

Last you around 400 or more cycles. Low quality batteries might last you for a short time. Laptop batteries will last you around 5 to 18 months before degrading in quality. The lifespan of a laptop battery directly depends on its build quality.

4. You Must Also Consider Warranty Coverage

When investing in our replacement battery for your laptop, make sure that you are getting a comprehensive warranty for that battery as well. That is important because, for many reasons, laptop batteries can fail before their expected death time.

As a rule of thumb, you should get a battery that covers you with a warranty for at least one year after you buy the battery. Moreover, you should search more about the battery provider and should make sure that they actually provide service for their warranty.

5. Consider Pricing Before Buying

You should know what you should look for in a laptop replacement battery when buying one. This will help you choose the best possible battery for your laptop that you will be using on a daily basis. There are certain qualities in laptop batteries that can determine their price. Usually, big brands just stick their name on a battery that you can get for a much cheaper price from an OEM, and sell it for a higher price. Paying such brands a lot of money with researching about the components used in a battery is a sheer waste of money, and you should avoid it as much as possible. However, that’s don’t necessarily means that you should buy a substandard battery from an unknown manufacturer.

You should do your research before buying a battery for your laptop.