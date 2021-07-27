Giving Your iPhone For Repair? Know These Basics First – 2021 Guide

I still remember the day my iPhone malfunctioned and I had to send it back. Thankfully, it was still under valid Apple Care, so I did not really have to worry much about anything else. However, do know that iPhone repairs can cost you a pretty penny if your phone is not covered by Apple Care. As a matter of fact, the same works for almost all the other flagship smartphones. Just get a Galaxy S21 Ultra repaired and you will know what I mean here.



Now, if you are wondering how to get iPhone repairs cheaper, it is better that you are always looking for someone who is authorized like Star Labs or at least uses original parts so you know that you are not getting ripped off or you are not paying for something that is not even going to last you a long, long time.

With that said, if you are giving your iPhone for repair, there are a few things that you should know beforehand. That way, you will know everything there is about handing your iPhone to someone and how things are going to work for you.

Do You Still Have Apple Care?

Honestly, this is one of the things that a lot of people completely forget. Your Apple Care is like a get-out-of-jail-free card that you have. The best thing is that Apple Care comes free with the purchase of every Apple product, but if you are in the mood, you can pay for Apple Care+ which adds an additional year of Apple Care making it to two, and it also brings accidental damage coverage if you ever drop your phone or damage, it in any other way.

When you are buying an Apple device, our first suggestion to everyone is that they should invest in Apple Care+ just in case.

This can save you from the costly repairs that you will otherwise have to face and no one really wants to spend a lot of money, in the first place.

What I am trying to get at here is that if you do have access to Apple Care or Apple Care+, just hand over your phone to Apple and let them take care of everything for you.

The Repair Can Be Expensive

Another thing that you should know is that when you are giving your iPhone for repair, you are looking at a comparatively steep price for repairing. This is not just going to be the case with an iPhone. You are going to notice a similar trend with flagship devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra or from other manufacturers.

The reason here is simple, these devices are naturally harder to repair or have parts that are more expensive. For instance, an iPhone screen repair can cost you as high as $329 and that is more or less a price that you are going to see with other companies.

However, you should know that the future iPhones are going to be even more expensive since they will start using LTPO displays from Samsung and those displays are more expensive than your standard offerings.

The point that I am trying to make is that when you are giving your iPhone for repair, it is better that you are prepared for the cost beforehand so it does not take you by surprise, later down the road.

Finding Original Parts Might Be Difficult

This is perhaps the biggest issue when you have an iPhone, to be honest. The reason here is that when you are talking about an iPhone, all the hardware is linked to the software. This means that if you install a part that was not linked to the phone in its original state, there might be some functionality that is broken.

For instance, if you install a third-party battery, you might get an error, installing a 3rd party screen might result in some features not working. This was also the case when you would try to change the home button that had Touch ID in it.

The point here is that Apple’s entire hardware and software ecosystem is linked together, which makes it impossible for 3rd party repairs to take place without breaking functionality.

Now, the good news is that there are certain specialists that can replace the part without breaking functionality, but those repairs are going to cost you more. So, it is all up to you if you want to go that route or you want to avoid that, in the first place.

The Technicians Would Want to Access Your Phone

Again, a thing that most people are not really aware of is that when you are giving your phone for repair, the technician is going to want to have to access your phone. This is safe and understandable because once the phone is repaired, they would want to check whether or not the phone is functioning again or not.

So, if you are concerned because your phone has some sensitive data and information, it would be advised that you are talking to them about it beforehand. Just so you know how they go on about data protection.

Rest assured, as long as you are handling this the right way, you should not have any concerns that could ruin your iPhone repairing experience.

Conclusion

In all honesty, an iPhone repair is not something that should cause you a lot of issues. For the most part, the iPhone repairs have become a lot more common and easier than they used to be. While they still cost a pretty penny, it is just better that you are doing it the right way, and oyu have hired a good service, as well.

Your job is to find a good repair service and once you are done doing that, ask them about all the questions that you have in your mind about getting your iPhone repaired or any other phone repaired, and that would be all.