For many, a garage is not just a place to park their car or another vehicle. It is also a workshop where they spend a lot of time. That is why it is important to make a good organization of the space at the very beginning. We present to you 5 things every man should have in his garage.

What Things Are Important When Decorating A Garage

If we use the garage to park the car, we have to pay attention to some things. Primarily, the entire space should be planned so that the equipment and tools do not interfere with the entry and exit of the car. It sounds like something that goes without saying – but in many garages, due to disorganization, it happens that very little space is left for opening the door and getting out of the car.

Therefore, it is best to store as much equipment and tools as possible inside wall and ceiling shelves and boxes. We can organize them by category. So we will have a few things on the floor, which will help us to move freely within the workshop. Keep in mind that the things you attach to the ceiling or wall are placed in a safe way to avoid injury.

What Should This Space Look Like?

In such a space, we should determine where the desk and other items that take up the most space will be placed. In doing so, we must take into account where our electricity connection is. These are the things you shouldn’t forget when organizing your garage space:

● Determine where you will keep your things

In addition to tools and equipment for the workshop, it is good to put a trash can and cleaning accessories in a certain place and determine where we will keep protective work clothes.

● Security

Don’t forget about safety. First aid equipment and a fire extinguisher are an indispensable part of every garage and workshop. Consider whether you want to use the workshop all year round. If the answer is yes, space heating should be considered during the winter period of the year. There is also the possibility of accumulation of mold and fungus in areas without ventilation and heating. In a dry and warm room, the power tool is better preserved in the long run, and good thermal insulation also reduces the occurrence of drafts and loss of precious heat.

Things Every Man Should Have In His Garage

For almost every man, a garage is a place that belongs only to them. It is a place where they can do all the things a real man should do. They experience it as a personal space, a temple of masculinity, their own workshop, and a sanctuary of tools. That is a place where a man can keep his tools, and you can have almost anything. From a simple screwdriver to a demolition jackhammer. According to HqReview, these are all the items that a real man’s garage should unite. To help you realize this fantasy, we bring you the basic tools a man must have in his garage.

1. Nails Set Box

Instead of keeping nails of different sizes, screws, dowels, hooks, pins, and small things in old boxes – get a nail set box for this purpose. Choose it according to your needs – each of the dozen or more drawers will hold a special product and you will quickly know what you have and what you need to buy.

2. Hammer, Saw, And Drill

First and foremost is a good hammer and a quality saw. But here we are still talking about garages for men, so in fact, the two are taken for granted. What you need to be at the top of the list is a quality drill with strong power and fast beats per minute. You will need hammers of different sizes and shapes for specific jobs, but if you need to choose only one, professionals recommend that it not be lighter than 450 grams.

3. Screwdrivers, Scalpels, Pliers

You probably already have screwdrivers. Just don’t forget that the most practical ones are those with interchangeable tips of various shapes and sizes. The scalpel should be sharp enough. Keep in mind that injuries are more common if you try to do something you can’t do with a blunt scalpel. Pliers, cutting pliers, reinforcing pliers, blanching pliers, pointed straight or round pliers, etc. In time, you will decide which ones you need the most and which ones you miss.

4. Electric Generator

Another tool that is sure to come in handy is an electric generator that converts mechanical energy into electricity. These generators are quiet, long-lasting and reliable, and can convert electricity that will take you 8 to 10 hours.

5. Laser Meter

You can freely throw away the measuring meter you have in your garage because a great gadget in the world of tools is the new laser meter with which measuring is much simpler, more practical, and, most importantly, more accurate.

Tips For Reorganizing Things In The Garage

Take a day, a weekend or two to get rid of unnecessary things from the garage and get rid of the mess in it as best you can. Have family members or friends help you with cleaning and organization because you will get the job done faster and more comfortable with socializing. Examine which things you need and which you will remove from the garage. Items that are likely to be in your garage include:

Sports and hobby equipment

Holiday decorations and other seasonal things

Gardening tools and accessories

Household tool

Car accessories and tools

Garbage and recycling

Dyes and flammable substances

Once you’ve determined what you need to get rid of, separate things into three piles – which you will throw away, recycle, and give away. After sorting them, you can start cleaning the garage and stacking the remaining items on shelves and in closets. It is also now the right time to remove stains from concrete floors or paint the walls and garage door.