Are There Some Stains Teeth Whitening Won’t Remove?

We all love having that bright smile that lights up the room, and for this, you need some sparkling pearly teeth. And with discolored teeth, our confidence in smiling reduces, this is something we understand too well. When you live in fear that your smile does not sparkle, confidence to interact with people drastically reduces, but all this can be corrected.

Technology has been evolving in the past years, and improvements have been made on teeth whitening options that are available in the market. Therefore, adding that sparkle to your smile is possible. You could even start with a tooth whitening toothpaste you can quickly get in the store. However, you might notice some stains that are a little difficult to remove. If this is the case, then you need to book an appointment with your dentist. You can check this site for more information.

But before this, let’s have a look at some of the discoloration you might get on your teeth.

1. The extrinsic stains

The meals and drinks we consume daily tend to stain our teeth over time, they stain your enamel; these types of stains are referred to as extrinsic stains. Since these types of stains happen quickly from what we consume, they can also be removed quickly; you need to brush with a whitening toothpaste. These are stains that are caused by coffee or tea or even wine; a quick brush brings your pearly whites to life.

2. The intrinsic stains

Now, these stains are deep-rooted as they originate from your teeth. It could be due to high exposure to fluoride or even tetracycline. This leads to the internal changes of your enamel, causing permanent stains to your teeth. For these types of stains, no amount of brushing or teeth whitening toothpaste can bring out that needed sparkle on your teeth. And this is where a dentist’s appointment comes in handy for the deep cleaning.

But having these permanent stains doesn’t mean there is no hope for having that sparkling smile. Your dentist has two options; the first is placing a crown, here he will choose one that is closest to your natural teeth to compliment your smile.

Option two is applying a bonding material; this will be on the discolored teeth to help enhance the sparkle in your smile. To ensure you get a perfect finish, the bonding material will be filed down to the natural shape of your tooth.

However, it is important to note, the use of a crown or bonding material is not a permanent solution as these are artificial procedures; they will also quickly get discolored. Therefore, you will need to take extra care of your teeth to keep the sparkle going.

Types of Tooth Whitening

Teeth can be whitened in several different ways. Some people do it at home, while others rely on the knowledge and safe hands of a dentist.

How can you whiten your teeth at home? You can try with baking soda. Baking soda is a mild abrasive but also can be considered as a mild bleach if we look from the chemical’s point of view. This means that it will brighten the color of your teeth, but it could also do some damages. In personal opinion, it is always good to ask advice from your doctor before you start any kind of self-healing.

Other people prefer active coal as their favorite way to have a perfect smile. Active coal has no smell, so it will not make you feel uncomfortable while brushing. It is also mild abrasive and after the third usage, you will notice your teeth are gnashing, which is a sign there is no more plaque on it. This treatment can be applied once in 7-10 days, and it has no side effects. But, if you are pregnant breastfeeding, consult your dentist before starting.

You should also be careful if you suffer from allergy, or have problems with swallowing and breathing. One more way of whitening is very popular at home – rubber tooth splints that match your teeth prints. It is necessary to apply whitening gel on it and wear it for at least 4 hours a day, usually by night. This treatment can show very good results if you are patient and disciplined enough to wear it that long.

Another way, and for most people better and more effective is professional tooth whitening in a dental clinic. There are various techniques and lamps dentists use, but it all comes down to the same thing. Whether is it lamp or laser whitening, the result will be visible right after the treatment. It is a painless procedure that lasts approximately one hour.

The gel used for this treatment has hydrogen peroxide as an active ingredient. This will remove the stains and leave your teeth spotlessly clean and white. The result of it will last 2-5 years, depending on your oral hygiene and lifestyle. Descaling and sandblasting are recommendable twice in a year.

Some Aftercare Tips to Keep Your Smile Sparkling

If you want to have that smile that immediately brightens the room, then you need to do extra work to keep your pearly whites sparkling. After you have undergone a stain removal, there are a few practices you will need to incorporate before your next deep cleaning.