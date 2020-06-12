A Guide Towards the New Journey of Life: Studying Abroad

Education always plays a very important role in everyone’s life. Some people are having a dream of getting an education at reputed college and they do every possible thing to reach there. Many students want to go abroad for their studies, either alone or with their friends.

While going abroad, the first thing that comes to our mind is deciding and selecting the accommodation. You have to decide either you want a studio or private halls of residence as accommodation. Sites such as Amberstudent is helping the students to select their accommodation when they go abroad to study.

With the help of an online platform, the student can view the available options for them such as en-suite, shared en-suite; apartments, and they can explore the options available to them and can choose the one which suits their needs. It is very important to do full research regarding the accommodation options so that you can find the matching one.

When we go abroad to study, every day we have to meet new expenses that are doing big holes in our pocket. In this case, you have to find the ways through which you can save your money while studying abroad. So that it should be financially easy for you to live abroad. Here are some ways with which you can save money.

Make full research: before going abroad you must undertake the proper research on what are the available options for college, university, country options, cheap flights, in budget accommodation like on-campus accommodation, and so on. Selecting and booking accommodation is always a big expense for the students and they must discover all the available options so that they can avoid unnecessary expenses and make the right decisions.

The balance between job and study: if you have prepared yourself to go for abroad study then you must prepare yourself that you have to manage both your job as well as study. Doing a part-time job is always a better option that will help you financially. Many part-time jobs are available which will help you to cover your expenses and meet sudden requirements. You must utilize your extra time while getting yourself engaged in part-time jobs instead of wasting time.

Learn the basics of cooking: eating out every day invites new expenses to make a big hole in your wallet. Those who don’t know how to cook have to eat out and pay heavy bills of a restaurant. It is always better to learn cooking before you go abroad. If you know how to cook, then you can save all those bills. You can buy groceries on your own and must cook whatever you want to eat. You must take the important appliances and utensils with you so that you don’t have to spend money there to buy appliances.

Always find a cost-effective way: buying from malls will always cost you more as compared to buying from the local market. You must know well in advance from where you can get lower price items so that you can save your money. Always find a cost-effective way for everything. Make yourself aware of every offer or discount or sales so that you can get benefit from them.

Make a habit of saving: saving is also a better option and you must make a habit of saving from your earning. Start your saving routine and save whatever money you can save so that you can use that money in case of an emergency.

Open an international bank account: it is very important to open an international bank account to avoid every kind of extra fee and charges that is charged by the local banks. There are many hidden charges which banks charge if you make any kind of payment in abroad. But you must open your international bank account to avoid every extra charge on the payments made. With this, you can save your money.

So, these were the following ways through which you can save your money by taking small steps. Here are the following tips which you can follow before deciding to go abroad:

Set your goals: going somewhere without having any goals or plans is like traveling without a map. So before making your decisions, you must know well in advance the goals that you want to achieve either it is relating to your job or relating to study.

Search, search: you must make a proper search for every possible option so that you don’t have to waste your time there. You must know the address of your selected accommodation, nearby shopping points, hospital, and bus stop and so on. You must chart out all the necessary details of your college, fees, tuition fees, job options, and so on.

Preparing for the exams: before going abroad you have to clear many examinations like IELTS, SAT, GMAT, scholarship tests of different colleges and universities. So, you must prepare yourself for all these exams and try to score good grades. Before starting preparation of these exams, you must know well in advance the criteria for grades, exam pattern, syllabus, etc.

Submitting application: after deciding about the college and clearing all the exams then the next process is to submit your application. Try to submit it well in advance rather than waiting for the deadlines to arrive. There should be no mistake or error in your application form. If there will be any mistake, then your hard work of past days will get wasted.

Comply with other paper works: going abroad for the study is not that easy as it seems. You have to comply with lots of paperwork including visas, applications, passport, accommodation like shared apartments, and so on. You must take care of every paperwork and documents that are to be submitted with authorities.

So, here are some of the ways or the steps that you have to go through while deciding to go abroad.