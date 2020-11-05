7 Tips For Buying The Right Smart Lock For Your Front Door In 2020

Security is one of the most crucial elements of a home. A good location, a superior design, and utmost security are what most people look for in a home. Therefore, the first thing that comes to mind when talking about home security is not cameras but a simple front door lock. In the past, people used to use more than one type of lock for their front door to prevent any bugler from entering.

However, with time, things have changed. Thanks to technology, we can get a more convenient solution for everything. And when it comes to door locks, smart locks have become extremely popular. The reason is the level of security they provide along with convivence. These locks bypass the conventional lock and key system, and therefore every lock becomes unique.

For more information regarding smart locks and services, visit https://locksanddoors.ca

So, if you are buying the right smart lock for your front door, here are a few things you need to keep in mind:

1. Door type

Now that you have made up your mind to install a smart lock for your front door, the main question is, is your door good enough to support the new lock? Now, you might think the door type or material is nothing, but it’s the small things that make the difference. So, which door lock you should get depends on the material of your door, its frame, and the direction in which it opens up. Because the whole purpose of installing a smart lock is to ensure maximum safety of your home, you need to consider the smallest of the points.

2. The reputation of the company

If you are getting a smart lock along with a complete security and alarm system, you should never get a random set. It is crucial that you do your research not only about the smart lock mechanism and type but also about the company you are considering to buy it from. A well-reputed company will give you the right lock system and provide necessary help support if you have questions or the lock doesn’t work properly.

3. Deadbolt or not?

Now that we have the initial stages covered, the next step is to consider other things you are willing to opt for. Firstly, decide whether you want a deadbolt or not. For those who don’t know, a deadbolt is just like your spring doorknob, but unlike it, a deadbolt is immovable. So, its primary purpose is to aid in pushing and pulling the door.

Most smart locks don’t come with a deadbolt. So, if you want one, you can simply attach it to your existing deadbolt. However, before you get yourself a smart lock, make sure it is compatible with your existing deadbolt; otherwise, you will have to get a new one as well.

4. Keypad for convenience

The best thing about a smart lock is you can control it using different ways other than a typical key. For one, you can use a keypad for unlocking. In a keypad lock, you have a keypad attached to the side of the door. You can control the unlocking mechanism by dialing a code or a number. It’s just like the keypad for vaults you see in movies. However, it is all about your convenience. For most people, a keypad is very practical. All you have to do is remember the code, and that’s it. No need for fancy mobile applications or scanning devices. Apart from keypads, some smart locks also activate with voice notes.

5. Wireless or Z-wave

Other than keypads, most smart locks operate via wireless. The most significant benefit of having a wireless system is that you don’t need to remember the security code. You can simply unlock your door using your mobile phone. Although It is an incredibly convenient option, it is far less practical than a keypad. For instance, if you are in a hurry and have forgotten your phone at home, what will you do? See the difference?

Apart from smartphone control, there are several smart locking forms and unlocking when it comes to a wireless system. You can get such a lock that is connected to the wi-fi network of your home. Another wireless network system called Z-wave is also gaining popularity. Although it works just like a wi-fi system, you require a Z-wireless network system for the home instead of having a wi-fi network.

6. Unique keys

Smart locks are incredibly safe because they use unique keys that are not easy to copy. Thanks to the technological advancements, the unique key is given to the registered owner and is available for copy only if the owners allow it. Thus, making it very safe. So, the next time you are telling someone the key to your smart lock, make sure he/she is the right person.

7. Control

Lastly, the most important thing to consider when investing in a smart locking system is the control it offers. When talking about control and flexibility, the sky is the limit. Furthermore, it also depends upon how much you are willing to invest. With a little more investment, you can not only manage and control access to your home, but you can also view who is arriving at your home, communicate with them and operate using a smart unit. These small things can be very convenient and offer an additional sense of security.

A smart lock can not only ensure the utmost security but can also give you peace of mind. So, the next time you are planning to change or add a new smart lock, make sure you keep in mind these simple points. Because at the end of the day, you need your door lock to offer security, convenience, and ease of control.