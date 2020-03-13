CNN – 03/13/2020: There’s a chance Donald Trump contracted coronavirus. How? Well, he was in contact with Brazilian officials who were later tested for coronavirus, and results came back positive. This incident happened last week at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.



Since then, it has been five days, and President Trump still hasn’t taken a test to determine if he has COVID-19. POTUS was asked about this by reporters, and he said: “Let’s put it this way, I’m not concerned, OK?”

He was also informed that his associates Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida were also in contact with a man carrying coronavirus during the Conservative Political Action Committee. He responded with: “I don’t think it’s a big deal, I would do it, I don’t feel any reason — I feel extremely good.”

Now, if there’s the slightest chance that you are infected with any virus, you should test. When you know that you might have coronavirus that transfers through the contact, you definitely should undergo a test to see if you have it or not. When a President of the United States acts like this, it is very irresponsible.

Furthermore, sources close to the White House claim that Donald Trump is very concerned for all people that he met and who could have this virus. He should be! Trump is 73-years old, and he maybe has an illness that could be dormant for a while. If he carries on with his duties like nothing is happening, many more could get infected.

Regardless of his position as the President of the United States, Trump should quarantine himself. Anyone who has this virus, or thinks they have it should take precautions. By now, you must be aware that this virus is affecting everyday life. Schools are closed, there’s no NBA or NHL games, the NFL Draft will be held behind closed doors.

We’re not in Kansas Dorothy anymore; it’s just that Trump doesn’t get it.

Source: cnn.com