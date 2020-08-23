Setting Up an Exhibition: Things to Keep in Mind

Trade fairs and shows are significant events that are a necessity in the business and manufacturing world. It is where people launch new products and services to test their reception in the market. They also provide the perfect opportunity for people in business to secure funds from investors who may be piqued by their ventures.

Being that important, it is vital that you attend at least a trade fair once every year. To be able to pull this off, there are things you need to put into consideration if you are to stand any chance of being part of a successful exhibition. They include the following.

Book a Slot

Trade fairs are no small events; they take time to be organized, with many businesses clamoring for a slot. Once you have decided to be part of an exhibition, then start by booking a slot in advance. Whether the fair is free for all or paid for, it is always a good idea to book early on as it gives you the advantage of choosing the best locations for your booth—a place where human traffic is the highest. Remember, you will not be the only one going for the most strategic spot, so the earlier you book it the better for you.

Plan Accordingly

Have a concrete plan for the exhibition, do not take part just for the sake of it. You must have something of value to share with the rest of the people if you hope to also gain something from them. Prepare the products you plan to showcase in advance so that by the time the day arrives, you are ready to set up shop. Last-minute rushes are never good as you would end up missing things and get disoriented.

Prepare Enough Samples

Trade exhibitions are more action than talk. It is one thing to describe your products and services to someone over the phone, but when it comes to face-to-face interaction, you will need to produce a sample of the product and show how it works. If it is a food business, carry samples of it so that anyone who comes to your booth can have a taste.

Get the Right Lighting

A trade fair is a competition to get the attention of as many people as you can. It is a sales pitch, and to get things done; you have to go all out. A good exhibition stand has to dazzle; you can try using well-dressed ushers to direct people towards your booth, you can use performers and some music.

But the best tactic that is sure to catch eyes is the use of lights. You can even switch things up a little by using different colored lights that flash subtly at visitors. Getting hold of the lights for your exhibition stand is not hard; you can simply place an order from the best Neon flex manufacturer in the market here in advance and have them delivered to you in time for the trade fair.

Know Your Competitors

It is not strange to find yourself grouped in the same section with other businesses that are similar to yours. In the event that that happens, you will be hard-pressed to stand out, and if you are unprepared, you may be eclipsed by the rest. You can use the first day to scout your competition, check out what they are offering then improve on that on the second day. It pays to do some reconnaissance. Getting the best slot in the whole fair will mean nothing if you present products that are inferior to your competitors.

Develop a Budget

Registration fees, exhibition stand booking fees, getting the products ready, advertisement, hiring hands, all these require funds. You need to come up with a planned budget that will cover all these expenses while at the same time you have to set aside a contingency purse that will cover anything that comes up that may be outside what you had planned for. If you end getting customers, you will have to be prepared to procure and ship the products at a moment’s notice.

Train Your Staff

If this is your first time taking part in the trade exhibition, you have to train your staff on how to conduct themselves all through the event. They must have the ability to interact with curious visitors, which means that they have to be properly versed with the product being showcased. Confidence is key. They should also be able to spot time-wasters to avoid throwing away valuable time that could be directed to potential clients who are eager to learn about the company and the services being offered.

Book a Parking

You have booked your slot, you have trained your staff, and you have all the products ready. All that is left is to show up and set up the booth quickly. But then you reach the trade show grounds, and you realize the nearest parking slot is miles away from your spot. You are now stuck with heavy products that need to be moved quickly to your booth area. Booking a parking spot near where you will be setting up shop can spare you significant headaches. All your preparations can come undone if you overlook anything.

Conclusion

A trade fair is both a war zone and a place for fun. It is the only place where you can mix business and pleasure at the same time. The main aim of an exhibition is not to ramp up sales but to interact with people and introduce your company to them. It is all about creating inroads and networks that will come in handy in the future. Therefore, do not be under too much pressure to hit unrealistic targets, take it easy, and enjoy the experience. If it does not work out the first time, there is always another trade fair next year.