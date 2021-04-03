Serena Williams Sells Her Mansion In Florida

Serena Williams, the tennis queen, proved herself to be an avid businesswoman too at least when it comes to real estate. The 23 times grand slam champion has many residences, including Paris, Bel Air, and a couple in Florida. Recently, Serena decided to get rid of one of her homes, namely the mansion in Clandestine, FL. Williams purchased the house five years ago for $2.5 million and since then it’s been her primary residence along with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia. Serena sold the house off-market for a little bit over $2.8 million.

Williams is a notoriously private person especially when it comes to her family, including their living headquarters. The home was never listed on the market, so we don’t really have the true insight into the property. What we do know is that it has two stories, 5,700 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an outdoor pool. The property is located in a secure, quiet, gated community away from any main roads. However, the backyard is enclosed by a murky, muddy canal on one side, which probably brought the price down. In any case, Serena and her family have moved on from this residence onto a new one, also in Florida.

Williams sisters seem to have a knack for investing in real estate. Before Serena purchased her Clandestine home, the two lived together on the property they have built from the bottom up. In 1998, Venus and Serena bought a piece of land in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. There they build tennis heaven. Everything was doubled, two same bedrooms, two offices, two marble bathrooms, and an outdoor pool. The living room, dining room, and kitchen were equipped to serve an army of friends and family members. No tennis court though – the house was strictly for relaxing.

The point of building an 8,500 square feet home was to find peace and serenity after long travels and exhausting championships. The sisters wanted their own little piece of heaven and they sure got it. The colors, both inside and out, are soft and mellow, like beige or hazelnut brown furniture, with attention to every detail.

Williams’ paid $595,000 for the lot and, 21 years later, in 2019, sold it for $2.3 million. Venus has really gotten into a remodeling business. The older sister opened her own company called V*Star Interiors and has been promoting it heavily ever since. She got into purchasing homes, remodeling, and putting them on the market – something like flipping houses, but on a much higher lever since every home is worth at least a couple of millions. Not every purchase paid off, like when she sold her 1,500 square feet LA pad that she so carefully decorated for years but had a $200,000 loss at the end, but most of them did.

Both sisters are set for life, due to their amazing professional sports careers, with Venus’ net worth being estimated at $95 million, and Serena’s at $210 million. Regardless of their fat bank accounts, seems like Venus has found her day job after retiring from the tennis courts, while Serena, on the other hand, is committed to raising her daughter and is yet to discover her niche for future investments.